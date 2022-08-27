ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

NebraskaTV

UNK celebrates 50 years of Title IX

KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney celebrated Title IX's 50th anniversary with a glance at the past and a look at the future on Tuesday. Five decades ago, Title IX prohibited sex-based discrimination in schools. “We saw women participating at a much greater level in higher education. Now...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

FFA advisor now working alongside former teacher

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A former FFA student at Grand Island Northwest is now teaching in Central City with an advisor-turned-colleague. Alex Stocker said he continues to learn from students like one who is doing a project on grapes. Click on the video above to see the full interview from the Nebraska State Fair.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Wayne State partners with Creighton for Grand Island nursing program

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — If Nebraska doesn't act fast, our nursing shortfall is expected to surpass 5,000 in a few short years. Recognizing that, Grand Island launched a unique partnership with Wayne State College and Creighton University. It allows students to earn degrees from both and end up with...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Nowear BMX

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nowear BMX is a professional bicycle stunt show riders from the Midwest - the majority of the team is native to Nebraska. Nowear provides all-ages, high-energy shows with live XGames-style action. They have a diverse team - men and women, ages 12-38.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Hastings, NE
Basketball
Local
Nebraska Sports
Hastings, NE
Sports
Hastings, NE
College Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Basketball
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Talking Tires with CPI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — CPI Tire has a large area to cover. NTV's Steve White talked with Tire Operations Manager Richard Holdsworth at the Nebraska State Fair Wednesday. This segment is sponsored by CPI.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

4-H focuses on kids' social emotional skills

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 4-H is focusing on building kid's social emotional skills. Michelle Krehbiel, a youth development specialist, joined NTV at the Nebraska State Fair to talk about how they’re doing it and why it’s important. This segment is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair winner with autism finds a voice through 4-H

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A kid who was once silent now finds his voice on a grand stage. “The State Fair!,” said 10-year-old Cohen Reha of Pender. Checking out 4-H exhibits with his family, Cohen headed straight for the garden projects where his dad Chris noticed something. “What...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
#Hastings College S 24th
NebraskaTV

Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Veterans find tribute, services at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair once again paid tribute to veterans Tuesday. It was Veteran’s Day on the grounds. An afternoon program highlighted those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Speaker Steven Floyd spoke about what freedom meant to him, telling those in the Heartland...
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Sports
NebraskaTV

Vital Signs: The importance of preventative care

HASTINGS, NEB. — Early detection of any disease begins with calling up a doctor and making that appointment, but getting younger patients through the doors is proving to be quite the task. “I think that it helps the more often they’re here," said Danielle Malchow, a Family Nurse Practitioner...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced in stabbing case

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man convicted in a stabbing case will spend several years behind bars. Buffalo County District Court records say Brandon Jacobs, 39, was sentenced to eight to 15 years in prison for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Kearney Police said officers...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Man sentenced in Kearney trailer court shooting case

KEARNEY, Neb. — A man accused in a Kearney shooting has been sentenced. Buffalo County District Court records say Trevon Weindorff, 22, was sentenced to two to five years in prison for attempted first-degree assault and carrying a concealed weapon. The charges stem from an August 2021 shooting at...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Additional teens charged as adults for shooting at GIPD officers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island teens are facing multiple charges after police say they helped coordinate a shooting at officers. Keean Flores, 16, and Armando Romero-Mijangos, 18, are charged in Hall County Court as adults with conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of criminal attempt of first-degree assault on a peace officer, six counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle and two counts of terroristic threats.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island teen accused of shooting at GIPD officers pleads not guilty

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police officers as they were conducting a search warrant has pled not guilty. Favion Lara, 17, of Grand Island, is charged as an adult with two counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle and one count of obstructing a peace officer.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: Properly trimming your pets nails

KEARNEY, Neb. — If you are like most pet owners, trimming the nails can be intimidating, but Hilltop Pet Clinic’s Cheryl Moyer has some tricks of the trade to share. “You want to make sure that you know where the quick is before you trim,” said Moyer. The quick is the part of your pet’s that bleeds if you cut the nails too short because it has nerves and blood vessels. If you can see where the quick begins, you can safely cut the nails.
KEARNEY, NE

