Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
UNK celebrates 50 years of Title IX
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney celebrated Title IX's 50th anniversary with a glance at the past and a look at the future on Tuesday. Five decades ago, Title IX prohibited sex-based discrimination in schools. “We saw women participating at a much greater level in higher education. Now...
NebraskaTV
FFA advisor now working alongside former teacher
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A former FFA student at Grand Island Northwest is now teaching in Central City with an advisor-turned-colleague. Alex Stocker said he continues to learn from students like one who is doing a project on grapes. Click on the video above to see the full interview from the Nebraska State Fair.
NebraskaTV
Wayne State partners with Creighton for Grand Island nursing program
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — If Nebraska doesn't act fast, our nursing shortfall is expected to surpass 5,000 in a few short years. Recognizing that, Grand Island launched a unique partnership with Wayne State College and Creighton University. It allows students to earn degrees from both and end up with...
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Nowear BMX
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nowear BMX is a professional bicycle stunt show riders from the Midwest - the majority of the team is native to Nebraska. Nowear provides all-ages, high-energy shows with live XGames-style action. They have a diverse team - men and women, ages 12-38.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Talking Tires with CPI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — CPI Tire has a large area to cover. NTV's Steve White talked with Tire Operations Manager Richard Holdsworth at the Nebraska State Fair Wednesday. This segment is sponsored by CPI.
NebraskaTV
4-H focuses on kids' social emotional skills
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 4-H is focusing on building kid's social emotional skills. Michelle Krehbiel, a youth development specialist, joined NTV at the Nebraska State Fair to talk about how they’re doing it and why it’s important. This segment is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
NebraskaTV
State Fair winner with autism finds a voice through 4-H
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A kid who was once silent now finds his voice on a grand stage. “The State Fair!,” said 10-year-old Cohen Reha of Pender. Checking out 4-H exhibits with his family, Cohen headed straight for the garden projects where his dad Chris noticed something. “What...
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Interview with Gary Zaitshik, Wade Shows Manager
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Carnival rides are a fun aspect of the Nebraska State Fair, and you can thank Wade Shows for the entertainment. Gary Zaitshik, the manager of Wade Shows, spoke with NTV News about some of the wild rides at the State Fair this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Holle Evert, Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair features many vendors every year. Holle Evert, the Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales, joined NTV News and spoke about some of the vendors at the State Fair and what they have to offer.
NebraskaTV
Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
NebraskaTV
CPI Premier Stop talks updates and services
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — CPI Premier Stop Operations Manager Bob Matthies stops by at the Nebraska State Fair to talk store updates and new projects. Check them out on Facebook.
NebraskaTV
Veterans find tribute, services at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair once again paid tribute to veterans Tuesday. It was Veteran’s Day on the grounds. An afternoon program highlighted those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Speaker Steven Floyd spoke about what freedom meant to him, telling those in the Heartland...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Vital Signs: The importance of preventative care
HASTINGS, NEB. — Early detection of any disease begins with calling up a doctor and making that appointment, but getting younger patients through the doors is proving to be quite the task. “I think that it helps the more often they’re here," said Danielle Malchow, a Family Nurse Practitioner...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced in stabbing case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man convicted in a stabbing case will spend several years behind bars. Buffalo County District Court records say Brandon Jacobs, 39, was sentenced to eight to 15 years in prison for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Kearney Police said officers...
NebraskaTV
Hastings woman shares her story of surviving cancer after given only 2-3 months to live
HASTINGS, Neb — “He gave me about 2-3 months to live, and I’m still here,” said Linda Hepler. She has been through a lot in the last three years. “I got sick in 2019, and I didn’t know what was wrong, I just didn’t feel good,” said Hepler.
NebraskaTV
U.S. Marshals and OPD need public assistance to find man accused of murder and robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is in need of the public's assistance in finding a man accused of murder and robbery, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Romeo Chambers, 25, is accused of a homicide in Kearney,...
NebraskaTV
Man sentenced in Kearney trailer court shooting case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A man accused in a Kearney shooting has been sentenced. Buffalo County District Court records say Trevon Weindorff, 22, was sentenced to two to five years in prison for attempted first-degree assault and carrying a concealed weapon. The charges stem from an August 2021 shooting at...
NebraskaTV
Additional teens charged as adults for shooting at GIPD officers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island teens are facing multiple charges after police say they helped coordinate a shooting at officers. Keean Flores, 16, and Armando Romero-Mijangos, 18, are charged in Hall County Court as adults with conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of criminal attempt of first-degree assault on a peace officer, six counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle and two counts of terroristic threats.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island teen accused of shooting at GIPD officers pleads not guilty
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police officers as they were conducting a search warrant has pled not guilty. Favion Lara, 17, of Grand Island, is charged as an adult with two counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle and one count of obstructing a peace officer.
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Properly trimming your pets nails
KEARNEY, Neb. — If you are like most pet owners, trimming the nails can be intimidating, but Hilltop Pet Clinic’s Cheryl Moyer has some tricks of the trade to share. “You want to make sure that you know where the quick is before you trim,” said Moyer. The quick is the part of your pet’s that bleeds if you cut the nails too short because it has nerves and blood vessels. If you can see where the quick begins, you can safely cut the nails.
Comments / 0