Bakersfield Now
NB and SB Hwy 99 sees traffic closures
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The north and southbound lanes of Highway 99 will see nighttime closures this week. Northbound Highway 99 will be closed between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from August 29 to Sept. 2 for installation of falsework, according to the City of Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Man rescued from canal, fell in near Central Park at Mill Creek: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan Tuesday night from a canal on Truxtun Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said Amtrak reported a man drowning at around 8:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Truxtun Avenue near Central Park at Mill Creek.
Bakersfield Now
CHP to hold DUI checkpoint in eastern Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI Sobriety and Driver License Checkpoint on Friday, September 2. The checkpoint will start at 7 P.M. and last until 1 A.M. in an undisclosed location in the eastern part of Kern County. The following communities may be...
Bakersfield Now
Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers affected in power outage in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8:15 p.m.) PG&E said that power is estimated to be restored around 10:15 p.m. 3,587 customers are still without power, according to PG&E's outage map. The outage was caused by an equipment issue, said PG&E. No further details were provided. --- PG&E reports that...
Bakersfield Now
AAA advice to drivers ahead of Labor Day weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to summer and with many people having three day weekends everyone should anticipate heavy traffic. According to the AAA's late summer survey, about 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day weekend. Of those who plan to travel,...
Bakersfield Now
CHP: I-5 driver caught speeding to 'keep up' with Central Valley temperatures
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — CHP Buttonwillow asks drivers to not speed to "keep up with the Central Valley weather," in a social media post Tuesday. A driver was caught speeding at 105 miles per hour by a CHP officer at the northbound Interstate 5 near Old River Road, according to an official.
Bakersfield Now
Bicyclist struck and killed in Wasco identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Salvador Covarrubias, 67, of Wasco, died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Wasco Sunday night, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Covarrubias was struck at the intersection of Poplar and Filburn avenues around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. He died...
Family holds vigil for victim of fatal DUI on I-5 in Lebec
FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) – One person has died Saturday night after a vehicle rolled off Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service road around 7:11 p.m., according to CHP’s incident report. Authorities arriving at the scene said […]
CHP warns about scam on Bakersfield freeways
The California Highway Patrol is warning the public about a scam on Bakersfield freeways involving a man asking Good Samaritans for help and then their bank information to pay them back for gas money.
Bakersfield Now
Vigil held for Wasco State Prison counselor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Sunday friends and family came together for a vigil for Benny Juarez Alcala Jr. Alcala Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday night in the parking lot of The Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway, according to Bakersfield Police. The vigil was held in the same...
Bakersfield Now
Village Fest returns next weekend after 2-year absence
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Village Fest returns next weekend after a 2-year absence. COVID prompted the event's organizers to put the event on hold until this year. Patrons will flock to the Kern County Museum on Saturday, Sept. 10 to celebrate the 26th annual celebration of the Village...
Bakersfield Now
Pint for a Pass returns, 2 free Kern County Fair tickets with blood donation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Houchin Community Blood Bank and the Kern County Fair are offering two free adult passes to this year's fair when people donate blood successfully. The Pint for a Pass program will be offered at all of Houchin's donor centers and mobile blood drives beginning September...
Bakersfield Now
Vagabond Inn shooter hearing delayed, cause of death of 1 revealed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In an update from the Kern County Coroner's Office, the cause of death was released for one of the two people killed August 14 at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. was shot in the head by another...
Two arrested on murder, arson charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy. The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave. The sheriff’s office has refused […]
Bakersfield Now
Man shot and killed in McFarland identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8 p.m.) At approximatley 5:19 p.m. on August 16, McFarland Police officers responded to the 500 block of 3rd Street regarding reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot injuries, said the department. Officers and Kern County Fire Department...
Authorities ID man killed in suspected DUI crash on I-5
The California Highway Patrol said a driver in a deadly single car roll-over crash on Saturday night was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 1, second person in critical condition
LOST HILLS, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (3:39 p.m.) The man shot and killed in Lost Hills Tuesday has been identified as Ulyses Aviles, 34, of Lost Hills. A postmortem examination of Aviles will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death, said the coroner's office. --- Two...
Bakersfield Now
Annual CASA Superhero Run open for registration
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Superhero Run is now open for registration. The annual event will be held on October 29th and will start at 8 A.M. at The Park at Riverwalk, 11200 Stockdale Hwy. The event has runners dressing up in superhero costumes,...
Bakersfield Now
Reward offered for information on murder of man in 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Secret Witness Program is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of suspect or suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in 2021, said the Bakersfield Police Department. Just after 4:15 a.m. on August 14, 2021, BPD received a...
Bakersfield Now
Second person's cause of death of revealed in Vagabond Inn shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8/31/2022) The Kern County Coroner's Office revealed more details surrounding 40-year-old Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga's death from the shooting August 14 at the Vagabond Inn. The report said Mayorga, of Huron, Calif., was shot in the chest and the manner of death was homicide....
