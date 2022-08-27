ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

NB and SB Hwy 99 sees traffic closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The north and southbound lanes of Highway 99 will see nighttime closures this week. Northbound Highway 99 will be closed between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from August 29 to Sept. 2 for installation of falsework, according to the City of Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man rescued from canal, fell in near Central Park at Mill Creek: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan Tuesday night from a canal on Truxtun Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said Amtrak reported a man drowning at around 8:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Truxtun Avenue near Central Park at Mill Creek.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP to hold DUI checkpoint in eastern Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI Sobriety and Driver License Checkpoint on Friday, September 2. The checkpoint will start at 7 P.M. and last until 1 A.M. in an undisclosed location in the eastern part of Kern County. The following communities may be...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers affected in power outage in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8:15 p.m.) PG&E said that power is estimated to be restored around 10:15 p.m. 3,587 customers are still without power, according to PG&E's outage map. The outage was caused by an equipment issue, said PG&E. No further details were provided. --- PG&E reports that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield Now

AAA advice to drivers ahead of Labor Day weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to summer and with many people having three day weekends everyone should anticipate heavy traffic. According to the AAA's late summer survey, about 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day weekend. Of those who plan to travel,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bicyclist struck and killed in Wasco identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Salvador Covarrubias, 67, of Wasco, died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Wasco Sunday night, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Covarrubias was struck at the intersection of Poplar and Filburn avenues around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. He died...
WASCO, CA
KGET

Family holds vigil for victim of fatal DUI on I-5 in Lebec

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) – One person has died Saturday night after a vehicle rolled off Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service road around 7:11 p.m., according to CHP’s incident report. Authorities arriving at the scene said […]
LEBEC, CA
Bakersfield Now

Vigil held for Wasco State Prison counselor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Sunday friends and family came together for a vigil for Benny Juarez Alcala Jr. Alcala Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday night in the parking lot of The Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway, according to Bakersfield Police. The vigil was held in the same...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Village Fest returns next weekend after 2-year absence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Village Fest returns next weekend after a 2-year absence. COVID prompted the event's organizers to put the event on hold until this year. Patrons will flock to the Kern County Museum on Saturday, Sept. 10 to celebrate the 26th annual celebration of the Village...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Vagabond Inn shooter hearing delayed, cause of death of 1 revealed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In an update from the Kern County Coroner's Office, the cause of death was released for one of the two people killed August 14 at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. was shot in the head by another...
MENDOTA, CA
KGET

Two arrested on murder, arson charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy. The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave. The sheriff’s office has refused […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot and killed in McFarland identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8 p.m.) At approximatley 5:19 p.m. on August 16, McFarland Police officers responded to the 500 block of 3rd Street regarding reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot injuries, said the department. Officers and Kern County Fire Department...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Annual CASA Superhero Run open for registration

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Superhero Run is now open for registration. The annual event will be held on October 29th and will start at 8 A.M. at The Park at Riverwalk, 11200 Stockdale Hwy. The event has runners dressing up in superhero costumes,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Reward offered for information on murder of man in 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Secret Witness Program is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of suspect or suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in 2021, said the Bakersfield Police Department. Just after 4:15 a.m. on August 14, 2021, BPD received a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Second person's cause of death of revealed in Vagabond Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8/31/2022) The Kern County Coroner's Office revealed more details surrounding 40-year-old Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga's death from the shooting August 14 at the Vagabond Inn. The report said Mayorga, of Huron, Calif., was shot in the chest and the manner of death was homicide....
BAKERSFIELD, CA

