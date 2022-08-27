Just because Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold showed each other respect after their fight does not mean the Brazilian is against a little friendly trolling. In what apparently ended up being the final fight of his career, Rockhold put it all on the line in his fight with Costa, at UFC 278, screaming profanities at him and rubbing his blood on Costa’s face. Despite that, “Borrachina” still got the nod on the judges’ scorecards, getting the better of the wild brawl that saw both men hurting and exhausted in the high-altitude environment.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO