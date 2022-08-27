Read full article on original website
Watch: MMA Fighter Overcomes Slip To Get 21-Second Knockout
MMA fighter David Burke made the most of an early accidental slip that ended up helping him get one of the fastest knockouts in Cage Titans history. Burke faced Jideofor Ojukwu at Cage Titans 55 on Saturday night in Plymouth, MA. He challenged Ojukwu for the promotion’s middleweight title after back-to-back wins in NEF.
Watch: Boxer Torrez Jr. Sleeps Opponent In Viral Faceplant KO
Heavyweight boxer Richard Torrez Jr. bounced Marco Antonio Canedo off the ropes and face-first to the floor under a minute into their fight. Torrez and Canedo faced off on the main card of a Top Rank boxing event in Tulsa, OK on Saturday night. The undercard featured a slew of finishes from top prospects such as Delante Johnson and Efe Ajagba.
Watch: MMA Fighter Knocks Out Opponent At The Buzzer
MMA fighter Igor da Silva Severino earned a buzzer-beating knockout over Manoel Rodrigues at Jungle Fight 110 on Saturday. Severino and Rodrigues fought in the JF 110 main event for the vacant flyweight title. Both Severino and Rodrigues entered the fight with impressive winning streaks and were looking to put on a show in the main event slot.
Usman Remains “Almost In Awe” Of Head Kick One Week Later
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has once again praised newly crowned king Leon Edwards for the head kick that shocked the world at UFC 278. As we approach the end of August, MMA fans will be reflecting on a month that included one of the biggest come-from-behind victories seen inside the Octagon, and one that came with astronomical stakes attached to it.
Watch: Fighter Nearly Knocks Himself Out At Karate Combat Event
Former MMA and kickboxing fighter Raymond Daniels took a big shot to the head courtesy of the Karate Combat arena this past weekend. The 42-year-old Daniels competed at Karate Combat 35 on Saturday. He was making his combat sports return after nearly a year and a half away from competition since his unanimous decision win over Peter Stanonik at Bellator 257.
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns KOTY Candidate With Spinning Kick
MMA fighter Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev demonstrated impeccable technique with a wild spinning wheel kick knockout over Rodrigo Praia. Khabibulaev was coming off his first professional win and was looking to make a statement in his first fight in ACA. As for Praia, he’s been in ACA for three years since his debut at ACA 91.
The Role Of An MMA Fighter In Derek Chauvin’s Imprisonment
MMA fighter Donald Williams played a crucial role during the trial of Derek Chauvin having witnessed the murder of George Floyd. On May 25, 2020, society was shook by the death of Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. Chauvin, who’d accumulated 18 complaints on his official record by that time, was one of four officers involved in the arrest of Floyd, which occurred after he was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill.
MMA Fighter Shuts Opponent’s Body Down With Liver Kick TKO
MMA fighter Bruno Fontes made Thierry Lucas pay for keeping his hands low with a brutal kick to the liver at Jungle Fight 110. Fontes and Lucas came face-to-face in a battle of two emerging lightweights at Jungle Fight 110 on Saturday. JF is owned by Wallid Ismail, who has worked with top UFC fighters such as Paulo Costa and Deiveson Figueiredo in recent years.
Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Shoves Opponent During Faceoff
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s staredown with upcoming exhibition opponent Mikuru Asakura got a bit heated when his bodyguard intervened. Mayweather will face Asakura in his fourth career boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sept. 25. The matchup takes place just a few months after he faced Don Moore in Abu Dhabi back in May.
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (8/21 – 8/27)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. The absence of fights from a few of the sport’s top...
Paulo Costa Trolls Luke Rockhold With Post-Fight Selfie
Just because Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold showed each other respect after their fight does not mean the Brazilian is against a little friendly trolling. In what apparently ended up being the final fight of his career, Rockhold put it all on the line in his fight with Costa, at UFC 278, screaming profanities at him and rubbing his blood on Costa’s face. Despite that, “Borrachina” still got the nod on the judges’ scorecards, getting the better of the wild brawl that saw both men hurting and exhausted in the high-altitude environment.
Watch: Mickey Gall Gets Twerked On By Stranger Mid-Interview
Apparently there are some perks to being Mickey Gall, and one of them may just be getting twerked on in the streets by a stranger. Gall has made a name for himself in the UFC by famously being the man to welcome WWE superstar CM Punk to the Octagon, dispatching him within the first round. However, it is hard to grow up in the UFC, which is something that the BJJ black belt quickly discovered, going 4-5 since that contest.
Conor McGregor Goes On Since-Deleted Rant Against Hasbulla
It’s safe to say that UFC star Conor McGregor isn’t a fan of Hasbulla’s antics and integration into the world of MMA. McGregor is still recovering from the nasty leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy at UFC 264. He’s anticipating a return to fighting as soon as next year, although nothing is reported to be in the works.
Watch: Stots, Sabatello Nearly Come To Blows During Interview
Bellator bantamweights Raufeon Stots and upcoming opponent Danny Sabatello nearly got the action started months ahead of their fight. Stots and Sabatello are set to face off in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix semifinals at Bellator 289 on Dec. 9. The event will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
White Brands Sonnen’s Edwards Take “Completely Unfair”
UFC President Dana White has criticized Chael Sonnen after the former title challenger suggested that Leon Edwards “cheated” his way to victory at UFC 278. At the most recent pay-per-view, Edwards provided a moment that will no doubt be the frontrunner for a number of end-of-2022 awards — namely, upset of the year and comeback of the year, and perhaps even knockout of the year…
Hooker Dismisses ‘Washed’ Claims: “These Blokes Quit Too Easy”
Aussie Scrapper Dan Hooker has come out to defend himself over some fans’ opinions that his time has passed. Hooker has lost four of his last five outings, with three of them by way of stoppage. The most recent came at the hands of England’s Arnold Allen in the first round after a barrage of elbows and punches forced the referee to step in and stop the bout.
Nemkov/Anderson, Pitbull/Nurmagomedov Set For Bellator 288
The Bellator light heavyweight and lightweight champions will take center stage at Bellator 288 on Nov. 18 in Chicago, IL. Bellator 288 will be headlined by a Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix rematch between the champion, Vadim Nemkov, and former UFC standout Corey Anderson. The news of the Nemkov/Anderson 2 booking was first reported by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour on Monday before being officially announced by the promotion.
Gane Floors Influencer Kenny Chao Jr With Body Punch
Cyril Gane has taken a break from fight camp to drop YouTuber Kenny Chao Jr in a fun clip. The Frenchman prepares to face Tai Tuivasa in the inaugural UFC event in his motherland, Paris to be exact. He takes on the beer-guzzling, hard-hitting, shoe-drinking knockout artist Tai Tuivassa in an important heavyweight bout. Gane most recently came up short against champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.
Khabib: Anyone Still Fighting From My Era Must Need The Money
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that there’s only one reason why fighters from his era have yet to retire from the sport. Khabib, widely considered one of the greatest to have ever entered the cage, ended his career on top back in 2020. At UFC 254, “The Eagle” successfully defended the 155-pound gold for the third time, submitting Justin Gaethje in the second round.
Marshall Inu Crypto Promotion Unveiled By Dave Leduc
Marshall Inu has teamed up with “The King of Lethwei” Dave Leduc to launch Marshall Fighting Championships, the world’s first crypto promotion where the fights take place in real life. It is fronted by Dave Leduc, the Canadian Lethwei expert who has appeared on The Joe Rogan...
