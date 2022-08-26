Read full article on original website
With dust settled from UFC title win, Leon Edwards still says Kamaru Usman 'deserving of the trilogy'
Leon Edwards isn’t swerving from the obvious matchup for his first UFC welterweight title defense: a trilogy bout with Kamaru Usman. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) is just more than a week removed from one of the most shocking championship victories in UFC history. After losing three of four rounds and with less than a minute remaining in the fifth, “Rocky” uncorked a perfect head kick that floored Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) for the knockout and led to the belt changing hands.
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview
Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
Tai Tuivasa paid for his Paris airfare because UFC tried to cram his 273-pound frame into coach
Don’t weep for Tai Tuivasa. Instead, weep for the poor schmuck who gets the middle seat in “Bam Bam’s” row, because every flight going to (or from) Australia is a long one — which means several hours of breathing in beer farts and dried urine.
Dana White reacts to rumored Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva matchup: “If that’s true, it’s about time. He’s got a real fight on his hands there”
UFC president Dana White has reacted to the rumoured upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva. In the last few days, reports have been flooding in that suggest Jake Paul will take on his toughest boxing challenge yet on October 29 in the form of Anderson Silva. The former UFC middleweight champion has surprised a lot of people since making his transition over into the squared circle and despite being 47 years old, he’s long since been seen as the toughest available challenge for Paul in this strange sub-genre of the sport.
Boxer KO's opponent split-second after touching gloves, fans say it was a dirty move
Boxing fans have been in debate after footage emerged of a knockout blow that came just milliseconds after two opponents touched gloves. The incident came in a bout between Ruben Torres and Christian Baez at the ‘Path To Glory’ event at the Omega Products International Event Center in California.
Dana White scolds Chael Sonnen for suggesting Leon Edwards cheated in title fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Dana White is scolding Chael Sonnen for suggesting Leon Edwards cheated in the title fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. UFC 278 saw Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the welterweight main event on Saturday, August 20th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The result was a stunning last-minute head kick from Edwards to Usman resulting in Leon Edwards capturing the welterweight title.
UFC President Dana White reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down grappling match offer: “I don’t think Khabib ever comes back”
UFC President, Dana White has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down a grappling match offer. Khabib, 33, competed in the lightweight division of the UFC, where he was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021. Following his victory over Justin Gaethje...
Ben Askren reveals the only fight he would end his retirement for
Ben Askren is happily retired from MMA but admits there is one fight that would draw him back in. Askren retired following his submission loss to Demian Maia but then made his pro boxing debut and was knocked out by Jake Paul. After the loss, he confirmed his career would be over as he needed hip surgery and cited his age. However, ‘Funky’ says he would end his retirement and return to fighting to face Jorge Masvidal.
Demetrious Johnson Agrees To Friendly Trilogy Fight With Henry Cejudo And ‘Buy each other a beer’ After
Demetrious Johnson said he will fight Henry Cejudo in a friendly trilogy bout. Former UFC rivals Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo appear to be close pals lately. In fact, the pair even trained together for Johnson’s bantamweight title fight at ONE on Prime Video 1. The training sessions with...
Video: Paddy Pimblett weighs himself on Steve-O’s show, comes in more than 50 pounds over lightweight limit
Paddy Pimblett’s weight is becoming a talking point even outside the MMA bubble. The UFC lightweight appeared Wednesday on Steve-O’s Wild Ride — a podcast hosted by Steve-O of Jackass fame — and stepped on a scale to see where he’s at just five weeks after his victory over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, which was contested at 155 pounds.
UFC signs the ‘Russian Ronda’ Irina Alekseeva following Bellator release
UFC has reportedly signed Irina Alekseeva, also known as ‘Russian Ronda‘, to a deal following her release by Bellator. For many years now the UFC has had a blossoming women’s roster across a handful of weight classes, but even through the likes of Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, they haven’t quite had a female fighter reach the same kind of superstardom as Ronda Rousey.
Watch: Boxer Torrez Jr. Sleeps Opponent In Viral Faceplant KO
Heavyweight boxer Richard Torrez Jr. bounced Marco Antonio Canedo off the ropes and face-first to the floor under a minute into their fight. Torrez and Canedo faced off on the main card of a Top Rank boxing event in Tulsa, OK on Saturday night. The undercard featured a slew of finishes from top prospects such as Delante Johnson and Efe Ajagba.
Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'
The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Khamzat Chimaev fighting ‘just for fun’ at UFC 279, eats unranked gangsters like Nate Diaz for breakfast
Nate Diaz will complete the final fight on his UFC contract by headlining the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event opposite undefeated 170-pound rising star Khamzat Chimaev, a five-round contest scheduled for Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A victory could lead to a title shot against...
Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori doesn't excite UFC champ Israel Adesanya: 'I know who's gonna win'
Israel Adesanya isn’t invested in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 209 co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori. Former title challengers Whittaker (23-6 MMA, 14-4 UFC) and Vettori (18-4-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) will square off at Accor Arena in Paris in a pivotal middleweight clash. Adesanya already has...
Reports: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match booked for October
Editor’s note: This article was originally published at MMAJunkie.com. Try as he might, Jake Paul can’t seem to get away from boxing former MMA champions. After fights with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell apart earlier this month, Paul is set to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a Showtime pay-per-view headliner on October 29, according to an initial report from NoSmokeBoxing on Monday.
Cain Velasquez lawyer suggests former UFC champion could take stand in potential trial: ‘He wants the truth to come out’
Cain Velasquez’s team is optimistic about the fighter’s chances should he go to trial. The two-time UFC heavyweight champion recently pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a Feb. 28 incident that include attempted murder, assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. Velasquez was arrested in Santa Clara, Calif., and is accused of chasing and firing upon a vehicle carrying alleged child molester Harry Goularte.
The Role Of An MMA Fighter In Derek Chauvin’s Imprisonment
MMA fighter Donald Williams played a crucial role during the trial of Derek Chauvin having witnessed the murder of George Floyd. On May 25, 2020, society was shook by the death of Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. Chauvin, who’d accumulated 18 complaints on his official record by that time, was one of four officers involved in the arrest of Floyd, which occurred after he was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill.
