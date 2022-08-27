Read full article on original website
The Monache and Lindsay High football teams were able to rebound from tough first games to smash their opponents in the mouth to pick up their first wins of the season. Monache controlled the line of scrimmage right from the start in a 39-20 win over Chavez on Friday in Delano. Meanwhile, LHS also controlled both sides of the ball in a 33-7 win at California City. Both teams improved to 1-1 on the season.
The Black Mountain Grove of Giant Sequoias is among 12 groves on national forests selected for fuels reduction as part of the emergency action initiated by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore on July 22. About two dozen members of the public made their way along a windy dirt road south...
McDermont X, which operates the all-encompassing recreational and event center of the same name in Lindsay, has given the city of Lindsay a $100,000 payment with the intention of purchasing the facility. McDermont X entered into a lease with the city of Lindsay in December, 2017 to operate the facility....
