The Monache and Lindsay High football teams were able to rebound from tough first games to smash their opponents in the mouth to pick up their first wins of the season. Monache controlled the line of scrimmage right from the start in a 39-20 win over Chavez on Friday in Delano. Meanwhile, LHS also controlled both sides of the ball in a 33-7 win at California City. Both teams improved to 1-1 on the season.

LINDSAY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO