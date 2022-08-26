Read full article on original website
Memberships & Monarch Day at Blank Park Zoo | Sponsored Content
Paid Content | Colin Muehleisen joins us LIVE from the Blank Park Zoo to talk about the many benefits of having a Zoo Membership. Colin explains that a zoo membership can pay for itself in as little as 2 1/2 visits for the average family. We learn about the registration for the Early Childhood Education Classes for younger kids and the Member's Grandparents Brekfast happening in just a couple weeks. The Blank Park Zoo is also celebrating Manarch day on Sunday September 11, 2022 with a variety of programs designed to help inform about the plight of the monarch butterfly and how we can all help the species. Learn more about ALL the programs at the Blank Park Zoo by visiting www.BlankParkZoo.com.
Hip-Hope's Lead-Her-Ship retreat hopes to empower young women of color
BOONE, Iowa — Hip Hope Inc. held its first Many Shades of Colour Young Women’s Conference Lead-Her-Ship retreat Friday through Sunday at The Y Camp in Boone. The goal? To help educate and inspire young girls of color to become comfortable stepping into leadership roles in their communities.
Here are some of the great things you can CATCH in DES MOINES this week!
Alex Wilson, Communications & PR Manager-Catch Des Moines, is excited to let us know about some GREAT events that are happening in Central Iowa this week including the return of the Farm Progress Show in Boone! The show started today (Tuesday) and runs through Thursday! Wednesday has a special concert performance of Lee Brice! Celebrate the people, the culture, and the cuisines during the Taste of the Junction happening Friday and Saturday in Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines. The Water Lantern Festival is happening Saturday at Water Works Park and your ticket includes a floating lantern kit, led candle, draw string bag and access to live music, food trucks and more! Launch of lanterns begins at 8pm. And, The Renaissance Faire is happening at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park this Saturday through Monday! For information on ALL THESE EVENTS and MORE go to www.catchdesmoines.com.
Training athletes: A labor of love
ANKENY, Iowa — Although it may be the offseason for some student-athletes, owner of Octane Performance Alex Broadus is putting them to work. The goal: get faster and stronger. "It's been fun," said Jack Macgregor, a junior at Lincoln High School. "It's kind of turned into something I look...
A new era for Hoover football: Meet Head Coach Theo Evans
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 season is a new era for the Hoover High School football program. First-year Head Coach Theo Evans is leading the charge at his old stomping grounds. He graduated from Hoover a little over a decade ago. Now, he's back to help build the...
Will lightning strike Trice? It's happened before
AMES, Iowa — Back in 2018, the Iowa State Cyclones' opening game against South Dakota State was canceled after being postponed numerous times. Rounds of storms moved across Ames throughout the afternoon and evening, causing the cancelation of the game just before midnight. Previously, in 2005, a mid-November tornado...
Game of the Week preview: West Marshall at Nevada
NEVADA, Iowa — Week 2 of "Friday Night Blitz" sees rivals West Marshall and Nevada facing off. Both squads enter this game 1-0 after convincing Week One wins. Separated by just 15 miles with a lot of success between the two, the teams have built a rivalry that they look forward to each year.
How rare are lightning strikes at college football games?
Iowa State fans are no strangers to lightning strikes during a game. So how can you stay safe if that happens again?
