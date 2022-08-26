ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Police: Scammers targeting busy intersections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have an alert for drivers in the area. Authorities say scammers have been targeting drivers and pedestrians at busy intersections. Police say these people have been aggressively looking for donations for a child in need of medical care. They say the scammers seem to work quickly and then leave. Police […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal Police looking to identify retail theft suspect

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomington, IL
Mclean County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Mclean County, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Courts tackling drug addiction with less emphasis on punishment

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Historically, drug addiction has been treated two ways: probation and prison time. After a while though, 10th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Sean Donahue said it was clear those strategies weren’t working. Recidivism rates were high and those with drug charges were “warehoused” in jails or put in probation programs that failed and were incarcerated anyway.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria County corrections undersheriff retires after 28 years

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime leader with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office officially retired on Wednesday. Growing up, Ronda Guyton said she wanted to work in law enforcement and one area in particular piqued her interest. “I knew that I wanted to start at the ground level, so that’s starting in corrections. You want […]
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Paxton police arrest 11 alleged child predators in undercover sting

PAXTON, Ill. (WCCU) — In the past two months, the Paxton Police Department has arrested 11 men through an undercover operation targeting child predators. Charges are pending against three other suspects. Though this number of arrests is high in the span of two months, Paxton Police say it is, unfortunately, just the tip of the iceberg.
PAXTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Frauds#Wire Fraud#Bloomington Police#American#Pio Brandt Parsley
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police arrest 5 more PPS students for stadium-clearing brawl

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five more teenagers, all students of Peoria Public Schools, were arrested Wednesday, bringing to eight the number of juveniles facing mob action charges after last Friday night’s stadium-clearing fight at a high school football game at Peoria Stadium. Police said in a news release...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Spike in assaults prompts response from Illinois State University

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A week and a half into the school year, Illinois State University is already putting students on security alert. A series of unrelated incidents prompted a ‘crime advisory’ release Tuesday to the campus community. On Monday, ISU police received a report of a sexual assault at Cardinal Court and sexual abuse at Hewett Hall. On Tuesday, officers also received a report of a sexual assault in Watterson Towers, which occurred over the weekend.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman wanted for delivery of over 900 grams of meth

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams. Decatur Police Department says they are looking for Bridget A. Yokley, 38. If you know her location, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcbu.org

Chaplain Martin Johnson brings care and comfort to Peoria Police Department

The Peoria Police Department’s lead chaplain Martin Johnson provides comfort and peace for both officers and families impacted by the trauma of violent crime. Johnson’s position grew out of an effort to increase communication between the police department and Peoria’s African American community. He was a part of these discussions as a community pastor at the time, about two years ago.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman indicted for battery against police officer and pregnant woman

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday. According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

11 alleged child predators arrested as a result of police sting operation

PAXTON, Ill. (WAND)- A police sting operation results in the arrest of 11 alleged child predators. The News Gazette reports 11 individuals from areas ranging from Urbana, to New Lenox and Vandalia have all been arrested after an undercover cop posed as a teenage girl from Paxton online. During the...
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman indicted on child endangerment, domestic battery charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been indicted on a child endangerment charge as well as multiple battery charges. Indictments alleged Ghia A. Parker, 43, knowingly endangered the life of a minor by spraying them with an unknown substance and attempting to strike them. She is also facing two counts of domestic battery and an additional count of battery.
PEORIA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

11 arrested so far in undercover sting targeting child predators

PAXTON — In the two months since the Paxton Police Department launched an undercover operation targeting child predators, 11 men have already been arrested in the sting, with warrants expected to be issued soon for the arrest of three more. Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said the undercover operation...
PAXTON, IL
25newsnow.com

2 men arrested after Peoria Police recover stolen vehicle, loaded handgun

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police said they arrested two men late Wednesday morning after finding a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun, which was also stolen. In a news release, police said they saw Naquavion Lewis, 22, and Tarjie Whitley, 19, enter the vehicle about 11 a.m. and drive away from the 700 block of North Shipman Street.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

No one hit after ‘directed’ shooting in Pekin Monday

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
PEKIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy