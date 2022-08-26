Read full article on original website
Police: Scammers targeting busy intersections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have an alert for drivers in the area. Authorities say scammers have been targeting drivers and pedestrians at busy intersections. Police say these people have been aggressively looking for donations for a child in need of medical care. They say the scammers seem to work quickly and then leave. Police […]
wglt.org
2 class action lawsuits alleging data breach filed against Bloomington company
A Bloomington-based customer engagement agency is the subject of two class action lawsuits that allege the company did not properly notify more than 260,000 people of a data breach in July 2021. Both lawsuits contend the company, Afni, knew of a data breach that month yet waited 12 more months...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal Police looking to identify retail theft suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.
wjbc.com
Convicted cop killer with Central Illinois ties given 55 years in prison
ROCKFORD – A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Central Illinois man to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to arrest the fugitive on McLean County residential burglary charges in 2019. A jury in April found Floyd Brown, 43, of Springfield guilty...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Courts tackling drug addiction with less emphasis on punishment
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Historically, drug addiction has been treated two ways: probation and prison time. After a while though, 10th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Sean Donahue said it was clear those strategies weren’t working. Recidivism rates were high and those with drug charges were “warehoused” in jails or put in probation programs that failed and were incarcerated anyway.
Peoria County corrections undersheriff retires after 28 years
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime leader with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office officially retired on Wednesday. Growing up, Ronda Guyton said she wanted to work in law enforcement and one area in particular piqued her interest. “I knew that I wanted to start at the ground level, so that’s starting in corrections. You want […]
newschannel20.com
Paxton police arrest 11 alleged child predators in undercover sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCCU) — In the past two months, the Paxton Police Department has arrested 11 men through an undercover operation targeting child predators. Charges are pending against three other suspects. Though this number of arrests is high in the span of two months, Paxton Police say it is, unfortunately, just the tip of the iceberg.
Central Illinois Proud
How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police arrest 5 more PPS students for stadium-clearing brawl
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five more teenagers, all students of Peoria Public Schools, were arrested Wednesday, bringing to eight the number of juveniles facing mob action charges after last Friday night’s stadium-clearing fight at a high school football game at Peoria Stadium. Police said in a news release...
25newsnow.com
Spike in assaults prompts response from Illinois State University
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A week and a half into the school year, Illinois State University is already putting students on security alert. A series of unrelated incidents prompted a ‘crime advisory’ release Tuesday to the campus community. On Monday, ISU police received a report of a sexual assault at Cardinal Court and sexual abuse at Hewett Hall. On Tuesday, officers also received a report of a sexual assault in Watterson Towers, which occurred over the weekend.
25newsnow.com
Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
newschannel20.com
Woman wanted for delivery of over 900 grams of meth
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams. Decatur Police Department says they are looking for Bridget A. Yokley, 38. If you know her location, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
wcbu.org
Chaplain Martin Johnson brings care and comfort to Peoria Police Department
The Peoria Police Department’s lead chaplain Martin Johnson provides comfort and peace for both officers and families impacted by the trauma of violent crime. Johnson’s position grew out of an effort to increase communication between the police department and Peoria’s African American community. He was a part of these discussions as a community pastor at the time, about two years ago.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman indicted for battery against police officer and pregnant woman
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday. According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.
WAND TV
11 alleged child predators arrested as a result of police sting operation
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND)- A police sting operation results in the arrest of 11 alleged child predators. The News Gazette reports 11 individuals from areas ranging from Urbana, to New Lenox and Vandalia have all been arrested after an undercover cop posed as a teenage girl from Paxton online. During the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman indicted on child endangerment, domestic battery charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been indicted on a child endangerment charge as well as multiple battery charges. Indictments alleged Ghia A. Parker, 43, knowingly endangered the life of a minor by spraying them with an unknown substance and attempting to strike them. She is also facing two counts of domestic battery and an additional count of battery.
fordcountychronicle.com
11 arrested so far in undercover sting targeting child predators
PAXTON — In the two months since the Paxton Police Department launched an undercover operation targeting child predators, 11 men have already been arrested in the sting, with warrants expected to be issued soon for the arrest of three more. Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said the undercover operation...
25newsnow.com
2 men arrested after Peoria Police recover stolen vehicle, loaded handgun
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police said they arrested two men late Wednesday morning after finding a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun, which was also stolen. In a news release, police said they saw Naquavion Lewis, 22, and Tarjie Whitley, 19, enter the vehicle about 11 a.m. and drive away from the 700 block of North Shipman Street.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
hoiabc.com
No one hit after ‘directed’ shooting in Pekin Monday
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
