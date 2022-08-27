James Roday Rodriguez Was a Groomsman at His ‘Psych’ Co-Star Dulé Hill’s Wedding

Shawn Spencer and Burton ‘Gus’ Guster were quite a pair in the comedic whodunit Psych , which aired from 2006-2014. As a keenly observant person, Shawn posed as a psychic to solve cases and work with the Santa Barbara police. His best friend Gus was always along for the ride. In the history of television best friends Shawn and Gus are some of the best-known besties there are.

The question that fans always have when it comes to onscreen best friends is how friendly the actors are behind the scenes. When it comes to Psych , many know that romances were started on the show— James Roday Rodriguez , who played Shawn, dated Maggie Lawson for many years, who played Juliette on the show.

Dule Hill also started a romance with Jazmyn Simon, who plays Gus’ romantic interest in the Psych movies. Not only did Hill and Simon have a romance on set, but they are also currently married. And that leaves fans with one question: are Rodriguez and Hill just as good of friends as Shawn and Gus? Hill’s 2018 wedding may hold the answer.

Rodriguez and Hill have a strong friendship outside of work

Fans of television shows that featured a pair of best friends always wonder whether the stars are also friends in real life. In the case of Rodriguez and Hill, the friendship that their characters Shawn and Gus share spills over into the real world.

Many fans know that the two get together when promoting each new Psych movie, whether it be for interviews or podcasts, such as The Psychologists Are In , hosted by Lawson and Timothy Omundson, who played Lassiter in the series. They can also be seen sometimes trading friendly messages across social media platforms.

Rodriguez was a groomsman in Hill’s wedding

The pair are so close in real life that they even chose to share special family moments. According to BuzzFeed , Rodriguez served as one of Hill’s groomsmen at his 2018 wedding. Hill married Simon, who also works as an actor.

She has worked on television and movies such as Acrimony , Ballers , and Raising Dion . She is known to the fans of Psych because she plays Selene, Gus’s love interest in all three Psych movies. The couple has one child together.

Rodriguez and Hill are keeping the laughs going

Although the television series ended in 2014, Rodriguez and Hill have brought Shawn and Gus back together three times in television and streaming movies based on the series, all written by Rodriguez and show creator Steve Franks. According to ScreenRant , Franks wants to end up making six movies total, as long as the fans are still interested in the antics of Shawn and Gus.

Outside of the Psych franchise, Rodriguez and Hill are both staying busy with other television series. Rodriguez plays Gary Mendez in A Million Little Things , a show that follows a group of best friends through the ups and downs of life. Season five of the series will not premiere until early 2023, according to Bustle , and it is rumored to be the last season, though no official announcement has been made.

Hill currently stars as Bill Williams in the ABC reboot of The Wonder Years . He plays a musician and the father of Dean, a young teen navigating his way through middle school during the 1970s. As with A Million Little Things , the second season of The Wonder Years is not scheduled to premiere until early 2023, according to Hidden Remote .

