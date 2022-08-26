I graduated from Appalachian State University in December of 2016, having fully enjoyed my bonus semester in that mountain town, holding two degrees and completely unsure of what my next move would be as I left the high country. I dearly loved each of my four (and a half) years in the western part of the state, and I think my penchant for skipping class and exploring the surrounding area qualifies me uniquely to write this pseudo-guide to the area surrounding Kidd Brewer Stadium, colloquially known as ‘The Rock,’ where our Tar Heels will undergo the first true road test of the season.

