Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Blacksburg High’s football coach steps down to battle illness
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When the Blacksburg High Wildcats started the season, they did not know their leader would be leaving them early. Last Wednesday, Coach John “Jet” Turner announced he was stepping down to fight stage 4 colon cancer. “It was all kind of a shock....
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: A Weekend in the Mountains
I graduated from Appalachian State University in December of 2016, having fully enjoyed my bonus semester in that mountain town, holding two degrees and completely unsure of what my next move would be as I left the high country. I dearly loved each of my four (and a half) years in the western part of the state, and I think my penchant for skipping class and exploring the surrounding area qualifies me uniquely to write this pseudo-guide to the area surrounding Kidd Brewer Stadium, colloquially known as ‘The Rock,’ where our Tar Heels will undergo the first true road test of the season.
WLOS.com
Guest earns Week 2 Player of the Week after running rampant at Shelby
Shelby — (WLOS) Max Guest was certainly a frequent visitor to the Shelby Golden Lions endzone Friday night in week two. The sophomore running back scored four rushing touchdowns and churned out 304 yards to lead A.C. Reynolds to a 45-21 win over the perennial 2A powerhouse. Through two...
FOX Carolina
World Series Trophy touring Greenville and Spartanburg
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlanta Braves are bringing the 2021 World Series Trophy to the Upstate! It’s part of their World Series tour – a 151 stop journey commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Braves representatives say the trophy will first stop at the Home Depot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laurenscountysports.com
Dendy wins for guys up front
Clinton offensive lineman Dequavious Dendy, a senior, is the Player of the Week for Aug. 26 as chosen by the Laurens County Touchdown Club. Dendy anchored an impressive offensive line as the Red Devils defeated the Laurens Raiders by a score of 55–28, giving Clinton High School its second consecutive win in the county championship series.
R.J. Davis Blue-White Scrimmage Video Highlights
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- While the attention for North Carolina basketball next season may fall on First-Team All-ACC performer and double-double machine Armando Bacot or Caleb Love and his clutch shooting in late-game moments or even the addition of fifth-year grad transfer Pete Nance to Carolina's roster, it is R.J. Davis who might ultimately prove to be the most important player on UNC's roster.
Clements reflects on Daytona win
Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win came in the early hours of Saturday morning as he claimed the win at Daytona, fulfilling a childhood dream. Clements is back in the upcoming Xfinity Series playoffs with the victory and spoke with 7 News Sports’ Todd Summers Monday about his latest triumph.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
FOX Carolina
SLED locates missing, endangered man in Newberry, cancels alert
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’ve cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory for 71-year-old Larry Lindsay. Law enforcement says Lindsay was located safe - and thanks the community for their assistance.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to overturned tractor-trailer in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -McDowell County Emergency Management says crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the 5000 block of NC-226. This area is also known as Coxes Creek Mountain. Officials said the road is now back open. However, they asked drivers to use caution in the area. Officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: High speed chase ends in crash in Union County
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said a high-speed chase involving a suspect and Union County deputies ended in a crash Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Neal Shoals Road near Fairview Church Circle. Troopers said injuries were reported but we do not...
FOX Carolina
LIVE : Crash causing delays on I-85 South
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash is causing traffic delays on I-85 South near mile marker 82 in Spartanburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 7:16 p.m. on I-85 South near mile marker 82.
Officials respond to fire in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a fire Sunday morning in Gaffney. Cherokee County Dispatch said a camper in the woods behind Stage Coach Road near Edgewater Drive was on fire. First Responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
FOX Carolina
Blacksburg community showing support for Coach Jet Turner
Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Schools hosts job fair
Apricot is a 2-year-old dilute tortie cat. She's a sweet kitty and fine with other cats. She also loves a cat tree, especially one with box cubbies. Car was stolen with baby inside and crashed at the intersection of Old Buncombe Rd. Baby had no injuries. Suspect faces charges of grand larceny.
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
FOX Carolina
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
Comments / 0