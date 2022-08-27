Read full article on original website
2022 SU Season Preview: Men’s Soccer
The Shippensburg University Men’s Soccer team is back on the pitch and ready to start its 2022 campaign. With expanded time together this preseason, the leadup to the 2022 season has been incredibly valuable for the team. “We’ve done a lot, especially in a preseason,” graduate student Patrick Joyner...
Ship U: Maura Mears 2022 Recipient of the Strous Memorial Field Hockey Scholarship
The sixth Amanda K. Strous Memorial Field Hockey Scholarship has been presented and the recipient is Shippensburg University senior Maura Mears. “Maura has been awarded the Amanda Strous Memorial scholarship for her dedication to the program, passion for the game, and love for her teammates,” head coach Tara Zollinger said. “Maura has established herself as an individual in our team who is reliable and purposeful with her preparation and commitment. Above all, Maura cares deeply about the relationships and bonds of her fellow Ship field hockey student athletes, which is one of the most important connections to the Strous legacy.”
Zachary Matthew Cullen obituary 1999~2022
Zachary Matthew Cullen, beloved son of Raymond P. and Deborah A. (Naugle) Cullen, passed from this world into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Zachary was born on August 19, 1999 in Camp Hill, PA, at Holy Spirit Hospital. In 2017 he graduated from...
James Knox Polk obituary 1943~2022
James Knox Polk, 79, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Thursday, March 18, 1943 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late James Edwards and Mae Elizabeth Kuhn Polk. James was a 1961 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He...
Louise C Monack obituary 1919~2022
Louise C Monack, 103, died on August 29, 2022, at Menno Haven – Chambers Pointe. She was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1919, and was the youngest of seven children of the late N. James and Fannie Clement Monack, none of whom survived her. She attended public...
Fort Loudon: Cowans Gap State Park to Host National Recovery Month Event
On September 24th, 2022, at Cowans Gap State Park, located at, 6235 Aughwick Rd, Fort Loudon, PA 17224. Organizations representing Franklin & Fulton Counties will come together to help celebrate National Recovery Month. : Program sends out 10,000 anti-overdose medications. Events to Partake In. The Sober September Recovery Event starts...
Carrie Diana Huggins Zimmerman 1971~2022
Carrie Diana Huggins Zimmerman, 51, of Fayetteville, PA peacefully transitioned to her eternal life on August 26, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born January 25, 1971, in Silver Spring, MD she was the daughter of Thomas A. Huggins and Diana B. Hubbard. She was a graduate...
Henry Christzman Mort obituary 1940~2022
Mr. Henry Christzman Mort, 81, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 23, 1940 in Greencastle, PA, the son of the late Allen C. and Buelah M. (Coldsmith) Mort. Mr. Mort served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1960. After his...
Cathleen S “Cathy” Miller 1923~2022
Mrs. Cathleen S “Cathy” Miller (Smith), 99, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Menno Haven Rehab, Chambersburg, PA. Born June 8, 1923 in Quincy, PA, she was the daughter of the late David F. and S. Irene (Bovey) Smith. She was a graduate of...
Paul Dittmann obituary 1924~2022
Paul Dittmann, 98, of Chambersburg passed away on August 26, 2022 at Chambers Point Health Care Center. Born May 20, 1924 in Chambersburg, he was the son of William Vandrau and Ruth Branthaver Dittmann. Paul graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1942. He served in the Merchant Marines and the...
Charles “Charlie” Wallace Smith 1937~2022
Charles “Charlie” Wallace Smith, age 84, Biglerville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at York Hospital. He was born October 7, 1937 in Chambersburg, as the son of the late George Edward and Evelyn Claire (Snodderly) Smith. Charles graduated from Yeadon High School in Philadelphia. He went on...
Cathy J Swope obituary 1955~2022
Mrs. Cathy J Swope (Brown), 67, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 27, 1955 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Charles and Margaret Brown. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. She and her husband of over 31...
Reginal E “Butch” Marks obituary 1948~2022
Reginal E “Butch” Marks, 74, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 27, 1948 in Hancock, MD, he was a son of the late Joseph and Marian Smith Marks. Butch served in the US Army and was later employed as...
Jack E Cluck obituary 1942~2022
Mr. Jack E Cluck, 80, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born June 11, 1942 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Joseph and Isabelle (Shank) Cluck. He and his parents lived in Havre de Grace, MD for 27 years before returning to Waynesboro.
K Marie Martin obituary 1922~2022
Mrs. K Marie Martin (Hess), 99, a resident of The Shook Home, Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the nursing home. Born December 27, 1922 in Altenwald, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Hess, Sr. and Mildred M. (Bonebrake) Hess.
Gerry “Randy” Reamer obituary 1945~2022
Gerry “Randy” Reamer, 77, Fairfield, PA passed away suddenly Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home. He was born April 15, 1945 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late Paul T. and Norma Riggeal Reamer. Randy graduated from Fairfield High School in 1963 and served in the...
Carolyn Benedick Snyder 1937~2022
Carolyn Benedick Snyder, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2022 in Berlin, MD. Born October, 2, 1937 in Lemasters, PA, she was a daughter of the late Seth E. and Stella Ommert Benedick. Carolyn graduated from James Buchanan High School and continued her education by earning a...
Ronald “Zeke” Lee Myers 1942~2022
We lost a good one. Ronald “Zeke” Lee Myers, 80, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2022. Zeke was born at home on July 10, 1942 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania to Woodrow Wilson and Francis Irene (Heckman) Myers. He was preceded in death...
Richard “Rich” Stanley VanNote 1954~2022
Richard “Rich” Stanley VanNote, age 67, of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Carlisle Regional Medical Center. He was born September 10, 1954 in Neptune, New Jersey, as the son of the late Stanley and Florence (Mesch) VanNote. Richard graduated in the Class of 1973 from...
Dale W Runyon obituary 1939~2022
Dale W Runyon, 83, of Chambersburg, PA passed away August 24, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on April 22, 1939, in Milwaukee, WI. She and her husband Clement were married on December 22, 1964, in Basel, Switzerland. Dale worked for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and retired from...
