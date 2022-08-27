The sixth Amanda K. Strous Memorial Field Hockey Scholarship has been presented and the recipient is Shippensburg University senior Maura Mears. “Maura has been awarded the Amanda Strous Memorial scholarship for her dedication to the program, passion for the game, and love for her teammates,” head coach Tara Zollinger said. “Maura has established herself as an individual in our team who is reliable and purposeful with her preparation and commitment. Above all, Maura cares deeply about the relationships and bonds of her fellow Ship field hockey student athletes, which is one of the most important connections to the Strous legacy.”

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO