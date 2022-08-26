Shuttered Houston Sushi Restaurant is Coming Back to Life at a Montrose Coffee Shop — ReikiNa Returns With Pop-Up Dinners

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Tiny Perfect Houses — True Designer Dollhouses to be Auctioned Off In Unique Fundraiser
The traditional dollhouse is one of three designs by Newbury Architecture, constructed by Stetzer Builders, for A Shelter for Cancer Families' gala auction. (Photo by Claudia Casbarian for Julie Soefer) Kudos to interior designer Alexandra Killion who shared her brilliant fundraising concept — an auction of priceless dollhouses — with...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth Gets Its Own Rooftop Cinema — Outdoor Movies Are Heading to the Worthington Hotel’s Terrace Deck
Rooftop Cinema Club is opening in downtown Fort Worth. One of downtown Fort Worth’s swankest rooftops has something special in store. Rooftop Cinema Club is making the Worthington Renaissance roof its permanent North Texas roost. The outdoor movie theater specialists are repurposing The Worthington’s former sport court on a portion of the hotel’s outdoor mezzanine deck dubbed The Terrace to open the first Rooftop Cinema in North Texas.
papercitymag.com
Houston Native’s New Texas Cowboy Movie Gets a Red Carpet Premiere in Katy — Telling the Story of Bass Reeves
Isaiah Washington, Thomas Q. Jones at the premier of 'Corsicana, held at Studio Cinema Grill in Katy, Texas. What: The red carpet premiere of the full-length film Corsicana. PC Moment: The premiere of a new Western movie called Corsicana (after the Texas town) carried a local vibe. The movie was co-written and directed by Isaiah Washington ( Dr. Preston Burke of Grey’s Anatomy), a Willowridge High School grad. Washington also stars in the flick.
papercitymag.com
Inside Roger Clemens’ 60th Birthday Party — a Lively Night of Singing, Celebrating and Helping Out Houston Charities
Roger & Debbie Clemens celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Roger Clemens Foundation and his 60th birthday with friends at The Rustic. (Photo by Mark Pavlovich Photography) What: Roger Clemens‘ fundraiser party celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Roger Clemens Foundation and the MLB star’s 60th birthday. Where:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papercitymag.com
Cattle Baron’s Co-Chair Kris Johnson on Her Connection to Raising Funds for Cancer Research
This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. As NorthPark Center embarks on its fifth year of celebrating its Ambassador program― an idea spearheaded by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman― a spotlight shines brightly upon Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support. Today, we’re speaking with Kris Johnson.
papercitymag.com
A Former Special Education Teacher Lends a Helping Hand to Those With Disabilities in Dallas
Darius Bigby founded Your Special Helper, a Dallas-based concierge and companion care provider. (Courtesy) Over 5 million adults (one in four) in Texas have a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Daily tasks are difficult for these adults including walking or climbing stairs, hearing, seeing, dressing, or bathing. Even running errands alone, such as visiting a doctor’s office, is a struggle. Some might have memory issues. Noticing a void in the business of helping those with these disabilities, Darius Bigby founded Your Special Helper — a concierge and companion care provider in Dallas — this year.
Comments / 0