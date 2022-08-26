Shuttered Houston Sushi Restaurant is Coming Back to Life at a Montrose Coffee Shop — ReikiNa Returns With Pop-Up Dinners

Darius Bigby founded Your Special Helper, a Dallas-based concierge and companion care provider. (Courtesy) Over 5 million adults (one in four) in Texas have a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Daily tasks are difficult for these adults including walking or climbing stairs, hearing, seeing, dressing, or bathing. Even running errands alone, such as visiting a doctor’s office, is a struggle. Some might have memory issues. Noticing a void in the business of helping those with these disabilities, Darius Bigby founded Your Special Helper — a concierge and companion care provider in Dallas — this year.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO