BBC

Kherson: Ukraine claims new push in Russian-held region

Ukraine's military says it has broken through Russia's first line of defence in the occupied Kherson region. The reported push appears to form part of a long-awaited counter-offensive being launched by Kyiv in an attempt to retake the country's south. It follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks aimed at cutting off...
BBC

Shamima Begum: Spy for Canada smuggled schoolgirl to Syria

Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group, was smuggled into Syria by an intelligence agent for Canada. Files seen by the BBC show he claimed to have shared Ms Begum's passport details with Canada, and smuggled other Britons to fight for IS. Ms Begum's lawyers...
BBC

Ukraine war: 'I'm more scared of my new teacher than of war'

"I'm more scared of the fact I'll have a new teacher than of the war," says Andrii, with a smile. The 11-year-old is sat with his parents and his eight-year-old sister, Uliana, on a bench outside their apartment block in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. His mother, Olena, tells me: "We...
BBC

In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting

Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
