Lawrence County, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Heroin/Fentanyl that Caused a Death

(File Photo of the Federal Court Building in Pittsburgh, Pa.) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) A resident of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of distribution of a substance containing, heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Zachary Martin Cymbalak, age 35, pleaded...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WFMJ.com

Grove City man sentenced for animal cruelty

A Grove City man has been sentenced after 30 animals were found dead in Mercer County earlier this year. Phillip Schaefer, 54, had been charged with 145 counts ranging from animal cruelty, neglect of animals, and aggravated animal cruelty. The charges stem from an investigation that led to the discovery...
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Sharon man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute crack cocaine

A Sharon man pled guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to distribute crack cocaine. Twenty-seven-year-old Jeronte Robinson pled guilty on Tuesday and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 4, 2023. Robinson could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under federal...
SHARON, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Pa State Police in New Castle to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in Lawrence County in September

(New Castle, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they will be conducting DUI enforcement activities throughout Lawrence County the weekend of September 16-18, 2022. Troopers said via release that the checkpoint and enforcement will be conducted on roadways determined to be problematic with DUI offenses in order to safeguard motorists traveling throughout Lawrence County.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding to Train Apprentices to Meet Consumer Demand for Locally Grown Vegetables in Pennsylvania

Departments of Community and Economic Development and Agriculture to hold press conference and tour LEAF Project at 9:30 AM today, 554 Warm Springs Rd., Landisburg, PA. Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $293,070 in new funding to help Pasa Sustainable Agriculture (Pasa) enhance their Diversified Vegetable Pre-Apprenticeship and Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Man charged for threatening to shoot person, DUI in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated. On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
Veronica Charnell Media

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again

Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Gov. Wolf: Too Many Pennsylvanians Locked Up For Using Marijuana

>Gov. Wolf: Too Many Pennsylvanians Locked Up For Using Marijuana. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf wants to legalize the use of recreational marijuana by adults. Governor Wolf said today that too many Pennsylvanians are locked up for marijuana offenses. He claims they're not violent and aren't a threat to their communities. Wolf says it's time to decriminalize the use of marijuana.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
