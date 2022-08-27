Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Heroin/Fentanyl that Caused a Death
(File Photo of the Federal Court Building in Pittsburgh, Pa.) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) A resident of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of distribution of a substance containing, heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Zachary Martin Cymbalak, age 35, pleaded...
Mercer County inmate pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute crack
According to a press release, Eugene Phillips, 30, of Farrell pled guilty before United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon.
WFMJ.com
Grove City man sentenced for animal cruelty
A Grove City man has been sentenced after 30 animals were found dead in Mercer County earlier this year. Phillip Schaefer, 54, had been charged with 145 counts ranging from animal cruelty, neglect of animals, and aggravated animal cruelty. The charges stem from an investigation that led to the discovery...
Trumbull County’s ‘black widow’ killer up for parole
A Howland woman who is one of Ohio's most infamous killers is up for a parole hearing in October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Sharon man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute crack cocaine
A Sharon man pled guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to distribute crack cocaine. Twenty-seven-year-old Jeronte Robinson pled guilty on Tuesday and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 4, 2023. Robinson could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under federal...
Gun found in Youngstown prison hidden inside football
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered the story behind a gun found hidden in a football inside a Northeast Ohio prison.
Man receives sentence for leaving 31 animals to die at Mercer County property
A man will spend at least three months in jail after 31 animals were found dead at a property he was renting in Mercer earlier this year.
2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jump and run chase in Youngstown ends in 2 arrests, 1 citation
Reports said two people were arrested and a juvenile cited after a chase early Tuesday evening on the South Side.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police in New Castle to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in Lawrence County in September
(New Castle, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they will be conducting DUI enforcement activities throughout Lawrence County the weekend of September 16-18, 2022. Troopers said via release that the checkpoint and enforcement will be conducted on roadways determined to be problematic with DUI offenses in order to safeguard motorists traveling throughout Lawrence County.
Youngstown man enters insanity plea in rape case
A Youngstown man was arraigned Monday on charges that he sexually assaulted a minor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman sentenced for running over partner in Liberty
A Hubbard woman was sentenced Tuesday for the August 2021 death of her partner in Liberty.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding to Train Apprentices to Meet Consumer Demand for Locally Grown Vegetables in Pennsylvania
Departments of Community and Economic Development and Agriculture to hold press conference and tour LEAF Project at 9:30 AM today, 554 Warm Springs Rd., Landisburg, PA. Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $293,070 in new funding to help Pasa Sustainable Agriculture (Pasa) enhance their Diversified Vegetable Pre-Apprenticeship and Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship programs.
PSP: Local teens accused of stealing dirt bikes
Troopers said that two of the teenage boys are 14 years of age, while the other is 16-years-old. According to the report, the teens were arrested around 6 a.m. on June 1.
Man charged for threatening to shoot person, DUI in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated. On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again
Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”
iheart.com
Gov. Wolf: Too Many Pennsylvanians Locked Up For Using Marijuana
>Gov. Wolf: Too Many Pennsylvanians Locked Up For Using Marijuana. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf wants to legalize the use of recreational marijuana by adults. Governor Wolf said today that too many Pennsylvanians are locked up for marijuana offenses. He claims they're not violent and aren't a threat to their communities. Wolf says it's time to decriminalize the use of marijuana.
Couple arrested for drug trafficking in New Castle
Two people were arrested in Lawrence County as part of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office alleges that Dennis Reid and his girlfriend
fcfreepress
Chambersburg, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepress.com/
Comments / 0