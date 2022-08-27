Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Three more candidates say they are interested in vacant Snohomish County Council seat
Three additional candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant after Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigned to take a job with the county executive’s office. They include former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris...
myedmondsnews.com
Lynnwood City Council’s Altamirano-Crosby also wants county council appointment
Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby said she is also seeking the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Councilmember Stephanie Wright. Two other elected officials have also indicated their interest in the job: 21st...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase also seeking appointment to Snohomish County Council seat
Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase said she will seek appointment to the District 3 Snohomish County Council position vacated by Stephanie Wright. “Precinct committee officers across the county and women, in particular, have urged me to run for this office,” Chase said. “Our loss of reproductive, civil and human rights, and public safety has been especially impactful on people’s lives. They all want strong representation and have come to expect it from me.”
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council to continue its Position 1 applicant interviews Monday
The Edmonds City Council will continue its interviews for the candidates who’ve applied to fill the Position 1 council seat left vacant with the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. Ten interviews were conducted Saturday, Aug. 27, with seven more are scheduled starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 29.
myedmondsnews.com
Community bids farewell to Kristiana Johnson
In a heartfelt show of gratitude, sympathy and respect, more than 100 members of the Edmonds community joined with family, friends, colleagues and associates of the late Kristiana Johnson in a Monday afternoon outdoor service in City Park honoring her life and innumerable contributions, large and small, to the town she loved.
myedmondsnews.com
County Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigns to join county executive’s office
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced Monday that he has hired Stephanie Wright as the county’s executive policy officer. A county councilmember who has represented the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway since 2010, Wright resigned her 3rd District elected office Monday to take on the new role, which starts Tuesday.
myedmondsnews.com
Limited transit service offered on Labor Day, Sept. 5
Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. – All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule. – Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule. – Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed. There will...
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to editor: Call to action regarding Edmonds hotel for those who are homeless
A call to action to Snohomish County Council: Tell them Edmonds is not the best location for homeless housing for the drug-addicted community and not without a certainty of safety and health for the majority of our community. There are laws that must be considered. Please contact Nate.Nehring@sno.org and Stephanie.Wright@snoco.org as she is in charge of covering our area.
myedmondsnews.com
Final dates scheduled for Edmonds Marsh volunteer restoration work, with next one Aug. 31
Volunteers have scheduled the final dates for this summer’s restoration work at the Edmonds Marsh along Highway 104. According to project leader Joe Scordino, there’s one volunteer work party this week — on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 9 to 11 a.m. After Labor Day will be the final week for work parties, from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept 6; Thursday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 10.
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Deciding the future of Edmonds in 140 characters
Publisher’s note: This letter was written and submitted last week, and I missed it in my inbox. Since it was submitted prior to my post published today stating our new 250-word limit on letters to the editor, I’m publishing this one as written. My fellow citizens of Edmonds:
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Calling all volunteers
The Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society is an organization that supports the Edmonds Historical Museum, the popular Edmonds Museum Summer Markets, the annual Scarecrow Festival the Haunted Museum and other fun events. Ours is largely a volunteer-driven organization, and we are always looking for good people to help in a variety of volunteer roles.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Waterfront Center to present Aging Mastery Program Sept. 8-Oct. 6
The Aging Mastery Program (AMP) is scheduled for Thursdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 6, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Running from 1-3:30 p.m. over five weeks, it is described a fun and engaging education and behavior change incentive program for aging well. The core curriculum covers 10 topics, with an emphasis on peer-to-peer interaction. At the end of the program participants have set goals for positive actions in many aspects of their lives such as exercise, nutrition, finances, advance care planning, community engagement and healthy relationships.
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Can you identify this place in Edmonds, submitted by Karen Prater? Post your answer in the comments below.
myedmondsnews.com
Community volunteers needed for Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest
Edmonds Rotary is looking for community members to come out to help with the annual Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest, Sept. 23 and 24. There are plenty of opportunities for every body, no matter your physical strength. This is a chance to support the community, while having a great time listening to...
myedmondsnews.com
Ferry ridership rises to 82% of pre-pandemic levels ahead of busy Labor Day weekend
Walk-on ridership is near its highest point since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at Washington State Ferries. But for people planning a ferry ride over Labor Day weekend, it’s those boarding in a vehicle who should be prepared for long waits. According to a news release issued Wednesday,...
myedmondsnews.com
Heroes’ Cafe hosting a stand down for women veterans Sept. 15 in Lynnwood
The Heroes’ Cafe is hosting an event Thursday, Sept. 15 for female veterans, put on by Snohomish County’s Homeless Veterans Outreach Committee. Known as a stand down, the event will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15 at New Life Church, 6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood. This is a female-only event, aimed at providing a safe and secure facility for women veterans to gather, share and receive sensitive support for their physical and emotional/mental scars.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Remembering Kristiana Johnson
More than 100 citizens, friends and colleagues of the late Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson gathered in Edmonds’ City Park Monday afternoon for a heartfelt memorial service. Pastor Barry Crane of the North Sound Church officiated, and friends and family members took the podium to offer their thoughts. Look for the full story and photos on Tuesday.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsored: Apartment for Rent in Edmonds Bowl
Spacious, 2 BR 1B MIL in Edmonds Bowl. Private patio, 2 off-street parking, gas fireplace, W/D in unit. No stairs, ground floor. NS/NP $2500 + $200 utilities includes premium cable w HBO. Available immediately. Call 425-327-6629. Wish there was a picture and location. That would be nice wouldn’t it. Sounds...
myedmondsnews.com
Double winners at 2022 Edmonds Petanque Club food bank tournament
This year’s Edmonds Petanque Club Food Bank Tournament ended in an unusual tie for first place as Chris Dreher of the Seattle Petanque Club and Ro Verdeja from Edmonds Petanque each won four games over the course of the day and accumulated equal point totals. Dreher and Verdeja happily...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights with ferry
Photographer Tom St. John was able to again capture the Northern Lights, this time at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, although “a bit fainter than the one earlier in the month,” he said. (See those photos here) “Auroras like this can be seen easily with a camera,” he says, “but are often not naked eye visible due to the low light sensitivity of our eyes color receptors.” The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere.
