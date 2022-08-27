Read full article on original website
Texas Tech Museum launching cactus-themed exhibit before Saturday home game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On July 19, TCU Coach Bryan Carrington tweeted about the NIL scholarship deal that the Matador Club provided for Texas Tech football players. Tech fans took this comment and ran with it. They were using cactus emojis in every way they could. Laura Ray is the...
Game day vendors debut new concessions, promise shorter wait times
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While the Red Raiders are days away from kicking off the 2022 campaign against Murray State, Red Raider fans can access new delicacies- and not have to wait as long. “We’ve beefed up our staffing this year, too. We’ve added more locations,” said Zaid Zia, general...
Special ingredient for 50 Yard Line blueberry muffins sold at Whisk’d comes with the recipe
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 50 Yard Line restaurant has been closed since 2019, and Lubbock residents who frequented the establishment on South Loop 289 knew about the famous blueberry muffins, cheese rolls and onion soup. Along with the atmosphere, it was a Lubbock staple for 50 years where you...
Crash on University and Marsha Sharp
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash on University and Marsha Sharp is causing a traffic backup along University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp off-ramp. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday afternoon. One of those people has died from their injuries. The report of a crash between a car and a truck came in just before 5 p.m. Traffic is being diverted...
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - updated 9:45 p.m. - Soaking rain has been widespread across the South Plains today. So far today 0.86″ of rain has fallen at the Lubbock airport. Here are some top totals from Midnight to 10 p.m. on the Texas Tech Mesonet:. Palo Duro Canyon 2.35″
Wayland Baptist’s Welch Research Program creating physicians, scientists
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist is creating a new generation of scientists and physicians through its Welch summer research program. The program gives graduate-level instruction to undergrads preparing for the next step in their careers. The eight-week summer program gives graduate-level training to undergrads in the stem field. Seniors...
UPDATE: Cut gas line near 5500 1st Place, residents are able to return to their homes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR has confirmed that the gas leak has been controlled and residents are now able to return to their homes. Lubbock Fire responded to a cut gas line around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of 1st Place and began evacuating residents from their homes. Atmos...
Overcrowding prompts Texas jails to transfer hundreds of inmates to South Plains
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Deals have been made with Post’s Giles W. Dalby Facility to house inmates from Tarrant and Harris counties. Lee Norman, the Garza County judge, confirmed the move and said current facilities in Post would provide adequate space for about 1,000 inmates. Totaling $43 million, county...
Lubbock-Cooper ISD notifies change in bus routes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LCISD has implemented a temporary change in its bus routes due to the inclement weather that affected Lubbock today. Parents were notified via email and social media of LCISD’s bus change indicating that school buses will only run on pavement and caliche roads on Tuesday, August 30.
LPD offers tips to protect your valuables, and your car on game day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Texas Tech football is starting up this weekend, many tourists will be coming to Lubbock and may be leaving valuables in unattended cars for hours at a time. The Lubbock Police Department is urging citizens to take precautions when parking near Jones AT&T Stadium. Lieutenant...
Two injured in stabbing near 4400 block of Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a stabbing that took place in the 4400 block of Avenue Q that left two people injured. The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Lubbock police confirmed that the two victims sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm that a search for...
Community Foundation of West Texas Awards Almost $35,000 in Teacher Grants!
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Community Foundation of West Texas is pleased to announce the awarding of Mini-Grants for Teachers totaling $34,707.61 to (34) South Plains Area elementary and secondary school teachers for the implementation of innovative classroom projects during the 2022 – 2023 school year. These projects will provide exceptional educational opportunities for more than 5,500 students. Mini-Grants for Teachers is a program that recognizes the commitment of great teachers and awards grants of up to $1,500 for classroom projects that will enrich their curriculum.
South Plains heavy rain potential continues
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue today across the South Plains and Low Rolling Plains. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall are, again, likely. Rain was, again, widespread yesterday. Some spots picked up around an additional inch of rainfall. You’ll find area rain totals at...
1 arrested after crash on Clovis Hwy & Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police confirmed that one person was taken into custody after the crash near the intersection of Clovis Hwy and Indiana Avenue. LFR and Lubbock PD responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Clovis Hwy and Indiana which resulted in two injuries.
South Plains Electric Co. warns members of scammers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains Electric Co-Op is warning its members to be aware of scammers after multiple reports of spoof calls demanding immediate payment from customers. The electric provider says scammers are requesting payment with prepaid gift cards. Customers should be aware that scammers can spoof local and...
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
Cleanup begins after severe storms roll through the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Sunday night’s storm, many Lubbock residences and parks are seeing the aftermath Monday morning. High winds and heavy rain took down many trees and fences around the Lubbock area. Foreman for Lubbock Parks and Recreations David Campbell says, “A lot of trees a lot...
South Plains downpours, flooding, and lightning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Conditions favor additional rain for the viewing area late today and tonight. Rain chances will increase through the day. Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, are likely late today and tonight. The most likely time for Lubbock is late evening into the early morning. Lightning, damaging wind gusts,...
Buddy Holly Center to celebrate 86th birthday of Buddy Holly
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buddy Holly Center is gearing up to celebrate the 86th Birthday of music legend and Lubbock native, Buddy Holly. The event will be hosted on Sept 7, starting at 10 a.m. when the Center opens. The public is invited to the birthday celebration at the...
