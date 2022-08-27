Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Columbus City Schools attendance during, after teachers’ strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attendance for online classes during the Columbus City Schools’ teachers’ strike was drastically lower than attendance for in-person learning. According to figures released by Columbus City Schools Wednesday, on the first day of remote learning — Aug. 24, the first day for students of the school year — 22,679 students are […]
Elementary student brought gun to Grove City school
Elementary student brought gun to Grove City school
Teen arrested for second time in Groveport football game shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
Downtown Columbus Hilton pushes back opening date again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– What will become the largest hotel in Ohio once open, has delayed that opening for the second time this month. The Hilton Columbus Downtown is now aiming for a mid September grand opening, after previously announcing an Aug. 29 then a Sept. 8 opening. General Manager Christian Coffin cited water damage in a small area of the new tower downtown as the reason for the delay.
17-year-old turns himself in for east Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police. On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound. Madison was taken to Grant […]
Columbus home prices drop, Worthington named third hottest market in U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A housing report by Columbus Realtors has revealed homebuyers are seeing relief as the prices for central Ohio homes slowly begin to decrease. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for July found the average sales price for a home dropped over $8,000 since June. The drop is the first sign of […]
Girl, 11, missing in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Terrianna Jones was last seen leaving her home in the Washington Street area at approximately 8:15 p.m. Terrianna has black hair and brown eyes; her hair is shorter than seen in the accompanying photo. She was […]
Three injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, restaurant
Three injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, restaurant
Sintel Properties moves forward with mixed-use development on North High, near OSU, Clintonville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The mixed-use project slated for the former home of Patrick J’s Bar and a White Castle is moving forward. Sintel Properties wants to build a 100,000-square-foot, six-story building on the border of the University District and Clintonville at 2711 N. High St. Manav Singh of Sintel Properties said the […]
Beagles rescued from lab-experiment breeding facility arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus dog shelter has taken in 10 beagles rescued from a mass-breeding operation in Virginia. The dogs arrived at CHA Animal Shelter this week after a lawsuit was filed in May by the United States Department of Justice against an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va. According to the […]
Man fatally shot by Columbus police may have had vape pen next to him in bed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old is dead after he was fatally shot early Tuesday by a Columbus police officer attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him, with body camera footage showing that the man, who was Black, was unarmed and sitting in bed next to what may have been a vape pen. The […]
Man wanted since 2021 still not arrested for northeast Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers need community help to find a man who has had a murder warrant since last year but has yet to be arrested. Police say that Brandonlee Berry was identified as the suspect in the August 2021 death of Charles Jones Jr., 28, in north Columbus. On Aug. […]
Two Hilliard teachers to undergo surgery after discovering kidney match
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The lives of two Hilliard City School teachers will forever be changed this Friday. Scott Allen and Amy Case, who met more than 10 years ago while teaching at Hilliard Bradley High School, are poised to go under the knife as part of a procedure that will save one of their […]
Two dead after crashing into Westerville tree
Two dead after crashing into Westerville tree
Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus
You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch
Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch
‘Done hiding:’ Columbus LGBTQ-owned bakery gives back, celebrates identity
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus bakery, Bake A Difference, is giving back to the community while owning its identity as an LGBTQ-owned business. The story of Bake A Difference began in 2018 when owner Dean Vickers was working for a bank and caring for his father, who had been diagnosed with cancer. After his […]
One critical after motorcycle crash in Clintonville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash overnight Tuesday in the Clintonville neighborhood on the north side of Columbus, according to police. Police say that the crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. on East Cooke Road and Foster Street where they found one motorcyclist critically injured. The motorcyclist was […]
