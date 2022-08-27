ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Schools attendance during, after teachers’ strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attendance for online classes during the Columbus City Schools’ teachers’ strike was drastically lower than attendance for in-person learning. According to figures released by Columbus City Schools Wednesday, on the first day of remote learning — Aug. 24, the first day for students of the school year — 22,679 students are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Elementary student brought gun to Grove City school

Elementary student brought gun to Grove City school. Corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of The Shoe. Inflation putting retirement on hold for millions …. Ohio expands access to lifesaving drug on Overdose …. Buckeye alumni helping improve literacy for second …. Johnstown residents call for unity after ousting …. Wagner...
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested for second time in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown Columbus Hilton pushes back opening date again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– What will become the largest hotel in Ohio once open, has delayed that opening for the second time this month. The Hilton Columbus Downtown is now aiming for a mid September grand opening, after previously announcing an Aug. 29 then a Sept. 8 opening. General Manager Christian Coffin cited water damage in a small area of the new tower downtown as the reason for the delay.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old turns himself in for east Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police. On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound. Madison was taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 11, missing in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Terrianna Jones was last seen leaving her home in the Washington Street area at approximately 8:15 p.m. Terrianna has black hair and brown eyes; her hair is shorter than seen in the accompanying photo. She was […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, restaurant

Two shootings near Alum Creek Drive Tuesday night left three people injured. Three injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, …. Columbus City Schools attendance during, after strike. South Franklinton group hopes to bring soccer to …. Religious leaders call for transparency, trust in …. Corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after crashing into Westerville tree

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Westerville, police said. https://nbc4i.co/3cAl3bR. Ring camera footage shows man shoot daughter’s ex-boyfriend …. Buckeyes flashback: Every game against Notre Dame, …. Columbus home prices drop, Worthington named third …. Man, woman accused of stealing...
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus

You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch

A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3e61J6O. Body camera video of Columbus officer fatally shooting …. How to weigh in on air pollution limits for Intel’s …. Man fatally shot by Columbus police may have...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after motorcycle crash in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash overnight Tuesday in the Clintonville neighborhood on the north side of Columbus, according to police. Police say that the crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. on East Cooke Road and Foster Street where they found one motorcyclist critically injured. The motorcyclist was […]
COLUMBUS, OH

