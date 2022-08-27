ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

fcfreepress

2022 SU Season Preview: Men’s Soccer

The Shippensburg University Men’s Soccer team is back on the pitch and ready to start its 2022 campaign. With expanded time together this preseason, the leadup to the 2022 season has been incredibly valuable for the team. “We’ve done a lot, especially in a preseason,” graduate student Patrick Joyner...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Ship U: Maura Mears 2022 Recipient of the Strous Memorial Field Hockey Scholarship

The sixth Amanda K. Strous Memorial Field Hockey Scholarship has been presented and the recipient is Shippensburg University senior Maura Mears. “Maura has been awarded the Amanda Strous Memorial scholarship for her dedication to the program, passion for the game, and love for her teammates,” head coach Tara Zollinger said. “Maura has established herself as an individual in our team who is reliable and purposeful with her preparation and commitment. Above all, Maura cares deeply about the relationships and bonds of her fellow Ship field hockey student athletes, which is one of the most important connections to the Strous legacy.”
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Shippensburg, PA
Sports
City
Shippensburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
fcfreepress

Zachary Matthew Cullen obituary 1999~2022

Zachary Matthew Cullen, beloved son of Raymond P. and Deborah A. (Naugle) Cullen, passed from this world into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Zachary was born on August 19, 1999 in Camp Hill, PA, at Holy Spirit Hospital. In 2017 he graduated from...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

James Knox Polk obituary 1943~2022

James Knox Polk, 79, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Thursday, March 18, 1943 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late James Edwards and Mae Elizabeth Kuhn Polk. James was a 1961 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Louise C Monack obituary 1919~2022

Louise C Monack, 103, died on August 29, 2022, at Menno Haven – Chambers Pointe. She was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1919, and was the youngest of seven children of the late N. James and Fannie Clement Monack, none of whom survived her. She attended public...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Carrie Diana Huggins Zimmerman 1971~2022

Carrie Diana Huggins Zimmerman, 51, of Fayetteville, PA peacefully transitioned to her eternal life on August 26, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born January 25, 1971, in Silver Spring, MD she was the daughter of Thomas A. Huggins and Diana B. Hubbard. She was a graduate...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State fraternity suspended over violated policies

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to the college’s website the Beta Alpha Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha has been suspended. On Wednesday, Aug. 24 the Penn State Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response suspended the fraternity through the fall of 2025. This suspension comes after the University Conduct Hearing Board found the chapter responsible […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Henry Christzman Mort obituary 1940~2022

Mr. Henry Christzman Mort, 81, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 23, 1940 in Greencastle, PA, the son of the late Allen C. and Buelah M. (Coldsmith) Mort. Mr. Mort served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1960. After his...
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Charles “Charlie” Wallace Smith 1937~2022

Charles “Charlie” Wallace Smith, age 84, Biglerville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at York Hospital. He was born October 7, 1937 in Chambersburg, as the son of the late George Edward and Evelyn Claire (Snodderly) Smith. Charles graduated from Yeadon High School in Philadelphia. He went on...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
fcfreepress

Cathleen S “Cathy” Miller 1923~2022

Mrs. Cathleen S “Cathy” Miller (Smith), 99, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Menno Haven Rehab, Chambersburg, PA. Born June 8, 1923 in Quincy, PA, she was the daughter of the late David F. and S. Irene (Bovey) Smith. She was a graduate of...
WAYNESBORO, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Jack E Cluck obituary 1942~2022

Mr. Jack E Cluck, 80, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born June 11, 1942 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Joseph and Isabelle (Shank) Cluck. He and his parents lived in Havre de Grace, MD for 27 years before returning to Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Reginal E “Butch” Marks obituary 1948~2022

Reginal E “Butch” Marks, 74, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 27, 1948 in Hancock, MD, he was a son of the late Joseph and Marian Smith Marks. Butch served in the US Army and was later employed as...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Cathy J Swope obituary 1955~2022

Mrs. Cathy J Swope (Brown), 67, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 27, 1955 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Charles and Margaret Brown. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. She and her husband of over 31...
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Ronald “Zeke” Lee Myers 1942~2022

We lost a good one. Ronald “Zeke” Lee Myers, 80, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2022. Zeke was born at home on July 10, 1942 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania to Woodrow Wilson and Francis Irene (Heckman) Myers. He was preceded in death...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
