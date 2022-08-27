Read full article on original website
2022 SU Season Preview: Men’s Soccer
The Shippensburg University Men’s Soccer team is back on the pitch and ready to start its 2022 campaign. With expanded time together this preseason, the leadup to the 2022 season has been incredibly valuable for the team. “We’ve done a lot, especially in a preseason,” graduate student Patrick Joyner...
Ship U: Maura Mears 2022 Recipient of the Strous Memorial Field Hockey Scholarship
The sixth Amanda K. Strous Memorial Field Hockey Scholarship has been presented and the recipient is Shippensburg University senior Maura Mears. “Maura has been awarded the Amanda Strous Memorial scholarship for her dedication to the program, passion for the game, and love for her teammates,” head coach Tara Zollinger said. “Maura has established herself as an individual in our team who is reliable and purposeful with her preparation and commitment. Above all, Maura cares deeply about the relationships and bonds of her fellow Ship field hockey student athletes, which is one of the most important connections to the Strous legacy.”
skooknews.com
North Schuylkill Graduate to Start as Middle Linebacker for Penn State Nittany Lions Against Purdue
It was announced earlier this week that North Schuylkill graduate, Tyler Elsdon, will start for the Nittany Lions this Thursday night in their game against Purdue. Over the past several weeks, news has been slowly trickling out of Happy Valley on who the starters will be for the upcoming Nittany Lions College Football Season.
What Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said about Penn State ahead of Thursday’s season opener
“We’re going to have to play well, and we’re going to have to see how we match up against a really good football team that has quite a bit of experience at certain positions.”
hammerandrails.com
Penn State vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Purdue opens up week 1 as -3.5 underdogs at home to the Penn State Nittany Lions. While an opening week win against a Big Ten opponent would obviously be HUGE, it is not the end of the world if it doesn’t happen. The atmosphere at Ross-Ade will be top...
Zachary Matthew Cullen obituary 1999~2022
Zachary Matthew Cullen, beloved son of Raymond P. and Deborah A. (Naugle) Cullen, passed from this world into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Zachary was born on August 19, 1999 in Camp Hill, PA, at Holy Spirit Hospital. In 2017 he graduated from...
James Knox Polk obituary 1943~2022
James Knox Polk, 79, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Thursday, March 18, 1943 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late James Edwards and Mae Elizabeth Kuhn Polk. James was a 1961 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He...
Louise C Monack obituary 1919~2022
Louise C Monack, 103, died on August 29, 2022, at Menno Haven – Chambers Pointe. She was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1919, and was the youngest of seven children of the late N. James and Fannie Clement Monack, none of whom survived her. She attended public...
Why are maple leaves turning yellow and dropping early? A Penn State forester explains
Columnist Bill Lamont noticed that some of his trees looked like October foliage in August.
Carrie Diana Huggins Zimmerman 1971~2022
Carrie Diana Huggins Zimmerman, 51, of Fayetteville, PA peacefully transitioned to her eternal life on August 26, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born January 25, 1971, in Silver Spring, MD she was the daughter of Thomas A. Huggins and Diana B. Hubbard. She was a graduate...
Penn State fraternity suspended over violated policies
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to the college’s website the Beta Alpha Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha has been suspended. On Wednesday, Aug. 24 the Penn State Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response suspended the fraternity through the fall of 2025. This suspension comes after the University Conduct Hearing Board found the chapter responsible […]
Henry Christzman Mort obituary 1940~2022
Mr. Henry Christzman Mort, 81, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 23, 1940 in Greencastle, PA, the son of the late Allen C. and Buelah M. (Coldsmith) Mort. Mr. Mort served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1960. After his...
Charles “Charlie” Wallace Smith 1937~2022
Charles “Charlie” Wallace Smith, age 84, Biglerville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at York Hospital. He was born October 7, 1937 in Chambersburg, as the son of the late George Edward and Evelyn Claire (Snodderly) Smith. Charles graduated from Yeadon High School in Philadelphia. He went on...
Fort Loudon: Cowans Gap State Park to Host National Recovery Month Event
On September 24th, 2022, at Cowans Gap State Park, located at, 6235 Aughwick Rd, Fort Loudon, PA 17224. Organizations representing Franklin & Fulton Counties will come together to help celebrate National Recovery Month. : Program sends out 10,000 anti-overdose medications. Events to Partake In. The Sober September Recovery Event starts...
Cathleen S “Cathy” Miller 1923~2022
Mrs. Cathleen S “Cathy” Miller (Smith), 99, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Menno Haven Rehab, Chambersburg, PA. Born June 8, 1923 in Quincy, PA, she was the daughter of the late David F. and S. Irene (Bovey) Smith. She was a graduate of...
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
Jack E Cluck obituary 1942~2022
Mr. Jack E Cluck, 80, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born June 11, 1942 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Joseph and Isabelle (Shank) Cluck. He and his parents lived in Havre de Grace, MD for 27 years before returning to Waynesboro.
Reginal E “Butch” Marks obituary 1948~2022
Reginal E “Butch” Marks, 74, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 27, 1948 in Hancock, MD, he was a son of the late Joseph and Marian Smith Marks. Butch served in the US Army and was later employed as...
Cathy J Swope obituary 1955~2022
Mrs. Cathy J Swope (Brown), 67, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 27, 1955 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Charles and Margaret Brown. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. She and her husband of over 31...
Ronald “Zeke” Lee Myers 1942~2022
We lost a good one. Ronald “Zeke” Lee Myers, 80, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2022. Zeke was born at home on July 10, 1942 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania to Woodrow Wilson and Francis Irene (Heckman) Myers. He was preceded in death...
