I really don’t get the purpose of spending this type of money on something that you’ll never be able to reach in your lifetime or the next or the next or the next. 100 light years OK.
I am reading the comment section and I am very disappointed. It is filled with immature comments and people who take their time to hate on this and read around two sentences then blast it. It is very disappointing. I find it very satisfying that we are looking into the heavens to understand how the universe was made and the history. It is also terrifying that we know more about space than our own planet. We haven’t even explored our entire ocean yet or discovered all of the species our planet has to offer..
if it's not close to the size of earth, it's not habitable by humans, but it's neat to think it may have life in it's oceans
Comments / 71