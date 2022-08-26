Read full article on original website
Wilson helps Aces even WNBA playoff series with Storm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson didn’t like the feeling after a Game 1 loss of the semifinals in the WNBA playoffs, scoring just eight points. She responded with a career playoff-high 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 on Wednesday night and even the series. “When I saw the game getting down to the wire I was like, ‘well, we’re not going to let this happen again,’ I learned my lesson,” Wilson said. “So I don’t necessarily know if it’s possessed, but I just really was locked in for my team. I needed to be the anchor that I was before and being consistent into what got us here.” Chelsea Gray finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum added 18 points.
No. 13 NC State, FSU face tough games in ACC's Week 1 slate
Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 1: GAME OF THE WEEK Florida State vs. LSU in New Orleans. The Seminoles and Tigers meet Sunday in a matchup of teams from neighboring power conferences. It marks the first game for LSU under Brian Kelly, who made the surprise move to leave Notre Dame after last season. And it represents a marquee-name opponent for the Seminoles under Mike Norvell, who is just 9-13 in his first three seasons and is trying to gain some traction at FSU. The Seminoles got off to a good start this season with a 47-7 win against Duquesne in last weekend’s “Week Zero” opener.
