Sag Harbor, NY

Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY
Robb Report

This $150 Million Hamptons Estate Comes With Two Mansions, Two Pools and One Infamous Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. One of Southampton’s most notorious estates is back on the market. Named La Dune, the compound on Gin Lane isn’t only famous for its eye-popping price or its high-profile owner. The property, which has been on and off the market since 2016, starred in the 1978 Woody Allen drama Interiors. It’s now back in play for $150 million—and that amount will get you two mansions with beach frontage spread across four acres in one of the most desirable resort communities in America. The owner, art-world publisher Louise Blouin, bought the estate in the 1990s for $13.5...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

