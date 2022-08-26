Read full article on original website
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen says goodbye to News 12 Long Island's Morning Show; will continue to host The New Normal
Hashagen is staying with News 12, but will move to a new time. She will continue to host the live, special report - The New Normal at 9 a.m.
SOLD! Famous Thousand Island Castle Crumbling For 70 Years Getting New Life
The famous mansion that has sat abandoned in the Thousand Islands for more than 70 years is getting new life. It'll be transformed from a crumbling castle into a beautiful bed and breakfast. The Carleton Island Villa finally has a new owner and he's got big plans. Ronald Clapp, a...
This Ice Cream Buffet in Upstate New York Belongs on Your Bucket List
The Finger Lakes region is known for a lot of things–gorgeous waterfalls, pretty wineries, breweries, and plenty of lush farmland. Because of this, the Finger Lakes has access to some of the freshest dairy products and in turn, one of the most incredible ice cream parlors in the state of New York, keep reading to learn more.
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, Connecticut
Actor Paul Newman on the set of the movie "Winning" in 1969David Sutton - Photographer. The late-actor Paul Newman was not only a Hollywood legend but also a philanthropist who was passionate about bringing joy to children. His life's mission was to help children in need and encourage happiness and bring comfort to their daily lives.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
This $150 Million Hamptons Estate Comes With Two Mansions, Two Pools and One Infamous Beachfront
Click here to read the full article. One of Southampton’s most notorious estates is back on the market. Named La Dune, the compound on Gin Lane isn’t only famous for its eye-popping price or its high-profile owner. The property, which has been on and off the market since 2016, starred in the 1978 Woody Allen drama Interiors. It’s now back in play for $150 million—and that amount will get you two mansions with beach frontage spread across four acres in one of the most desirable resort communities in America. The owner, art-world publisher Louise Blouin, bought the estate in the 1990s for $13.5...
This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?
