RadarOnline

Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bones and All,’ ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino to receive tribute award at 2022 Zurich Film Festival.

Acclaimed Italian director and screenwriter Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria) will be honored at this year’s Zurich International Film Festival (ZFF) with the fest’s Tribute to… award. Guadagnino will attend Zurich on September 30 and present his latest feature, Bones and All as a gala premiere. He will also hold a public ZFF masters class on October 1. An adaptation of the book by the same name by Camille Deangelis, Bones and All story stars Waves breakout Taylor Russell as a young woman living on the margins of society who hooks up with Lee (Timothée Chalamet), an...
The Independent

Charlbi Dean’s fiancé reacts to actor’s death aged 32 following ‘unexpected sudden illness’

Charlbi Dean’s fiancé Luke Volker thanked people for their kind messages in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (31 August).Black Lightning actor Dean died on Monday (29 August) in New York City of an “unexpected sudden illness”.In the video, fashion model Volker said: “Hi, everyone. I wanted to just post a picture of Charlbi, but it’s a bit hard.”The 26-year-old added: “And just wanted to let you know I see all your messages, all the love, and I appreciate it. I really do. It’s just I can’t really reply to them right now. But thank you, guys. I...
