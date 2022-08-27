ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Library to Celebrate Life of Award-Winning Easton Author

The community is invited to attend a celebration of the life of award-winning children’s book author and Easton resident Patricia Hubbell Hornstein who died on July 29. The celebration will be held on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Easton Public Library. Hornstein grew up in the Bradley...
