Easton, CT

Easton Police Department Log – Aug. 22 – 28

The following incidents of note occurred in Easton this week:. 4 Fire calls on North St., Far Horizons, Morning Glory and Austin Drives. *Large number due to the start of the school year and increased number of. new employees. The Easton Police Department is located at 700 Morehouse Road, Easton,...
Check out Easton’s Cub Scout Pack 166

Easton’s Cub Scout Pack 166 is extending an invitation to families of first through fifth graders to come learn what scouting is all about. There are three opportunities to meet the pack, participate in games and activities, and learn about the adventures that await you and your child. Join...
Library to Celebrate Life of Award-Winning Easton Author

The community is invited to attend a celebration of the life of award-winning children’s book author and Easton resident Patricia Hubbell Hornstein who died on July 29. The celebration will be held on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Easton Public Library. Hornstein grew up in the Bradley...
