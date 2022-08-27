Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’

Donald Trump ’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”

Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president , appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.

The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.

The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White House and insisted, “WE GAVE THEM MUCH.”

And he followed it up with a second post, that read: “WITCH HUNT!!!”

“Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on “Nuclear,” a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH.”

Mr Trump also took aim at Judge Reinhart, who approved the search on 8 August, accusing him of “animosity and hatred” towards the one-term president.

“Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home. He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me. What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!”

Mr Trump and many of his GOP supporters have claimed that the raid was political and ordered by the White House against Joe Biden’s likely 2024 opponent.

Mr Biden has strongly denied having any prior knowledge of the raid, which was approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The affidavit states that the federal investigation started after a criminal referral from the National Archives, which was sent to the Justice Department in February.

Ms Trump has previously suggested that Jared Kushner, who is married to her cousin, could be the “mole” that tipped off federal agents about the documents.

Mr Kushner has strongly denied that allegation.

“So first of all, it’s absolutely not true, categorically, in every way,” he said on former Fox News host Megyn Kelly’s podcast.

“But I think that’s more of a statement of the sad state of the media, where the more outlandish – especially if it includes me – then the media will write about and create headlines.”