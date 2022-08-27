ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Reveals How She Really Feels About Fame In New 'Kardashians' Promo: The Attention Is ‘Out Of Hand’

Ever feel like you can’t truly “keep up” with the Kardashian family? Kendall Jenner can relate. In the new teaser trailer for the second season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the supermodel, 26, seems less than pleased with the constant attention surrounding her sisters. In the clips, Jenner can be seen boarding a private plane and looking stressed while opening up about fame and the toll it presumably takes on her personal life.

“The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family,” the 818 Tequila founder says in a confessional, “There’s just no changing it.” In the 15-second teaser for the reality show, half-sister Kim Kardashian is heard saying, “I’ve always wanted people to see who I really am.”

Jenner has spoken about her struggles with anxiety in the past, from social media posts for fans to interviews about mental health. The eldest Jenner sis also sat down for a recent talk with Vogue last week in which she discussed self care and treating insomnia. “I like to wind down in the evenings,” she told the outlet.

“I usually drink tea and relax by reading a book or writing in my journal.” She went on, adding, “I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days. If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest.”

Fans also may recall Jenner’s 2018 interview with Harper’s Bazaar in which she further detailed how fame impacts and triggers her anxiety. “I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities,” she said at the time, “I’ve had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren’t really put into.” She added, “There are days and weeks and months when you just don’t stop.”

The second season of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on September 22nd.

Delilah
4d ago

Blame your mother, Kendall...not the public! You were a minor when it began, not 22.

