ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Mingo Messenger

Missing boy found

A missing 12-year-old boy was found and returned to his home following a search and rescue mission in the Wharncliffe area that lasted approximately 38 hours. Tucker Wolford showed up at the residence of Jay and Tina Lockard of Wharncliffe late Monday evening (Aug. 22), according to Mingo County Chief Field Deputy Allen Mounts. The Lockards, who both work for the Mingo County Commission, called Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith and told him the boy was at their house.
WHARNCLIFFE, WV
Mingo Messenger

Kermit’s King Coal canceled

Less than two weeks after agreeing to be the alternate host site for Action In Mingo’s 2022 version of the King Coal Festival, the town of Kermit announced on Aug. 17 it would be in the best interest of everyone concerned not to hold the event after all. The...
KERMIT, WV
Mingo Messenger

Kermit to host A.I.M’s alternate King Coal Festival

Barring any last-minute and as of now unforeseen complications, Kermit will be the site of a continuing controversial alternate 2022 King Coal Festival event next month. That determination, which was approved unanimously, came during the town’s Aug. 9 regular council meeting after A.I.M. (Action in Mingo) President Jada Hunter and Vice-President Tina Turk came to that meeting and asked town officials to consider hosting the event.
KERMIT, WV
Mingo Messenger

Search continues for missing youth

The search for a missing 12-year-old boy continues in the Wharncliffe area of Mingo County. The child has been missing since the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21. According to Mingo County Sheriff Chief Field Deputy Allen Mounts, Tucker Wolford was last seen near Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. He is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black shirt and carrying a gray backpack.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamson, WV
Williamson, WV
Sports
City
Wayne, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Commission honors Woman’s Club

The Mingo County Commission declared August 2022 as Williamson Woman’s Club Month in Mingo County in recognition of the groups 95th anniversary. According to Leigh Ann Ray, Club member and recent past president and an officer in the General Federation of Women’s Club — West Virginia, said the club was organized and adopted into the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1927. The GFWC is a national and international organization with local clubs in each of the 50 states and several countries around the world.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Tug#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tvhs#Ford#Coalfields
Mingo Messenger

Grant provides funding for public mural project at Kermit

Kermit’s residents are typically unapologetic when it comes to taking a great deal of pride in telling the story behind the town’s founding, its unique history and its individualized culture. Thanks to a grant provided by the Davis Peace Project, going forward, a solely verbal expression of this...
KERMIT, WV
Mingo Messenger

Food bank discusses local food insecurity, possible distribution center

A regional food bank officer discussed methods in which food insecurity issues can be managed in Mingo County during a workshop held on Aug. 2 in Williamson. Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cynthia Kirkhart discussed her organization and its plans to expand even more into Mingo County during a two-hour discussion with a small group of stakeholders at Williamson First Baptist Church.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Mingo Messenger

Plans continue for Nenni Building restoration

Progress continues with the plans to restore the historic Nenni Building in downtown Matewan as community members recently gathered to discuss ideas during the fourth in a series of six meetings to formulate concepts. The building was purchased in 2019 by Coalfield Development and is being renovated; however, the company...
MATEWAN, WV
Mingo Messenger

Former Hobbs building to become retail center

In a special partnership between the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and its member the First National Bank of Williamson, a retail space filled with boutique shops will soon open in the old Hobbs building. The project, which has been on the back burner since 2020, is now moving forward...
WILLIAMSON, WV
Mingo Messenger

King Coal, event discussions dominate city council meeting

Questions of trademark infringements sparked long discussion about the upcoming King Coal Festival slated for next month at the recent Williamson City Council meeting. The subject of the festival was mentioned briefly by City Event Coordinator Tonya Webb during her report to the council. She said plans were on track and that there is a lot of interest in this year's event and a lot of vendors have already registered.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Matewan Library celebrates successful summer reading program

The Matewan Public Library’s summer reading program (Oceans of Possibilities) was a great success this summer, according to library officials. A total of 26 children participated with a large number of books read during the summer. The program began June 14 and ended Aug. 23 with a pizza party where awards were given for reading achievements.
MATEWAN, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Messenger

Williamson, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.

 https://mingomessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy