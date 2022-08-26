Read full article on original website
Missing boy found
A missing 12-year-old boy was found and returned to his home following a search and rescue mission in the Wharncliffe area that lasted approximately 38 hours. Tucker Wolford showed up at the residence of Jay and Tina Lockard of Wharncliffe late Monday evening (Aug. 22), according to Mingo County Chief Field Deputy Allen Mounts. The Lockards, who both work for the Mingo County Commission, called Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith and told him the boy was at their house.
Kermit’s King Coal canceled
Less than two weeks after agreeing to be the alternate host site for Action In Mingo’s 2022 version of the King Coal Festival, the town of Kermit announced on Aug. 17 it would be in the best interest of everyone concerned not to hold the event after all. The...
Kermit to host A.I.M’s alternate King Coal Festival
Barring any last-minute and as of now unforeseen complications, Kermit will be the site of a continuing controversial alternate 2022 King Coal Festival event next month. That determination, which was approved unanimously, came during the town’s Aug. 9 regular council meeting after A.I.M. (Action in Mingo) President Jada Hunter and Vice-President Tina Turk came to that meeting and asked town officials to consider hosting the event.
Search continues for missing youth
The search for a missing 12-year-old boy continues in the Wharncliffe area of Mingo County. The child has been missing since the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21. According to Mingo County Sheriff Chief Field Deputy Allen Mounts, Tucker Wolford was last seen near Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. He is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black shirt and carrying a gray backpack.
Community fundraising initiatives continue for injured trooper
Community efforts to both morally and financially support an injured West Virginia State Police trooper continued this week when a fundraising event was held Aug. 9 on the grounds of the Williamson Detachment. Trooper Ronald Jennings was seriously injured in June after falling from the roof of his house while...
Mold issue could delay start date for one Mingo County school
A mold issue at Dingess Elementary could delay the start date of the new school year for students and staff there if all the work needed to correct the problem cannot be achieved over the next several days. During his regular report at the Aug. 16 Mingo County Board of...
Mingo Commission honors Woman’s Club
The Mingo County Commission declared August 2022 as Williamson Woman’s Club Month in Mingo County in recognition of the groups 95th anniversary. According to Leigh Ann Ray, Club member and recent past president and an officer in the General Federation of Women’s Club — West Virginia, said the club was organized and adopted into the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1927. The GFWC is a national and international organization with local clubs in each of the 50 states and several countries around the world.
Project to provide funding, workers for more river cleanup
A grant recently received by the Human Resources Development Foundation (HRDF) from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is being used to further the cleanup of the Tug River. The funding was earmarked to provide a supervisor from HRDF to employ as many as seven local...
Grant provides funding for public mural project at Kermit
Kermit’s residents are typically unapologetic when it comes to taking a great deal of pride in telling the story behind the town’s founding, its unique history and its individualized culture. Thanks to a grant provided by the Davis Peace Project, going forward, a solely verbal expression of this...
Several Mingo County communities in recovery mode following Aug. 1 flash flooding
On the morning of Aug. 1, Mingo County Emergency Management Director Doug Goolsby and Floodplain Coordinator Amanda Starr left Williamson for a return trip to Gilbert Creek. They were returning to that community to further their work in assessing the damage that had resulted from a flash flooding event that occurred there the week before.
Food bank discusses local food insecurity, possible distribution center
A regional food bank officer discussed methods in which food insecurity issues can be managed in Mingo County during a workshop held on Aug. 2 in Williamson. Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cynthia Kirkhart discussed her organization and its plans to expand even more into Mingo County during a two-hour discussion with a small group of stakeholders at Williamson First Baptist Church.
Steele a guest at Matewan Library summer reading program
The Matewan Public Library had a special guest at their Aug. 2 summer reading program held at the UMWA Hall in Matewan. Wilma Steele, was a special guest and she told the story and the meaning of the red bandana to the children. Wilma brought a red bandana to give out to each of the children present.
Plans continue for Nenni Building restoration
Progress continues with the plans to restore the historic Nenni Building in downtown Matewan as community members recently gathered to discuss ideas during the fourth in a series of six meetings to formulate concepts. The building was purchased in 2019 by Coalfield Development and is being renovated; however, the company...
Former Hobbs building to become retail center
In a special partnership between the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and its member the First National Bank of Williamson, a retail space filled with boutique shops will soon open in the old Hobbs building. The project, which has been on the back burner since 2020, is now moving forward...
King Coal, event discussions dominate city council meeting
Questions of trademark infringements sparked long discussion about the upcoming King Coal Festival slated for next month at the recent Williamson City Council meeting. The subject of the festival was mentioned briefly by City Event Coordinator Tonya Webb during her report to the council. She said plans were on track and that there is a lot of interest in this year's event and a lot of vendors have already registered.
Matewan Library celebrates successful summer reading program
The Matewan Public Library’s summer reading program (Oceans of Possibilities) was a great success this summer, according to library officials. A total of 26 children participated with a large number of books read during the summer. The program began June 14 and ended Aug. 23 with a pizza party where awards were given for reading achievements.
