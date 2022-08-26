Read full article on original website
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”
Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
New details from Mar-a-Lago investigation show how Trump handled classified documents
A massive filing from the Justice Department on the Mar-a-Lago search provides new details on the investigation into the materials former President Donald Trump took when he left office. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, former President Trump has claimed that he completely cooperated with investigators. The...
NotedDC — Biden doubles down on ‘MAGA Republicans’
With the post-Labor Day sprint to the midterms days away, President Biden is doubling down on his message that much of the GOP is threatening the nation’s democratic values. Biden’s speech in Philadelphia on Thursday night is expected to be a denunciation of certain values held by “MAGA Republicans” following the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s estate in Florida…
Biden is turning the tables on Republicans by calling them 'soft on crime'
President Biden is trying to use his support for gun safety measures to counter Republican midterm election messaging that Democrats are soft on crime. President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania yesterday, where he spoke passionately about getting assault-style weapons off of America's streets. And he didn't only talk about his efforts to address gun violence.
Morning news brief
Former President Donald Trump is trying again. His lawyers dropped another court filing about the classified documents the FBI recovered from his Florida residence. Trump has not denied that he took large numbers of sensitive documents when he left office. He's told his followers he declassified them, but his lawyers still have not made that claim in court, where they could be sanctioned for lying. Instead, Trump is pushing for a special master. This is an independent arbiter who would decide what's there.
Biden speech will address fight for 'the sould of the nation'
Audio will be available later today. President Biden is set to deliver a prime-time speech on the fight for what he calls "the soul of the nation," reprising a theme he ran on for the November midterm elections.
Former Australian Prime Minister blames Fox News for America's polarized politics
Why are American politics so polarized now? NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about why he blames Rupert Murdoch, the former CEO of Fox News. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. A year and a half after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Americans are still sorting through what...
DOJ reveals more evidence of obstruction in Mar-a-Lago probe
The Justice Department pushed back on claims from former President Donald Trump. And the DOJ provided new evidence about possible obstruction of the probe into top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The Justice Department is pushing back hard against what it calls baseless accusations from former President Donald...
Peltola defends ranked choice voting after defeating Palin in Alaska
Mary Peltola (D), who won the special election for Alaska’s lone House seat on Tuesday, is defending the state’s newly implemented ranked choice voting system amid GOP criticism. “Ranked choice voting is so new to a lot of people. And change is hard, and it doesn’t come easy. But I think that, in this regard,…
A sudden homecoming for one of the people sent back to prison with no warning
We have an update now on a story of people pulled back into prison. We reported last week on people released from federal prison during the pandemic, only to be sent back for small infractions. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson reports on what has changed. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: Hours after...
Ukrainian children head back to school in a country marked by war
Ukraine's new school year begins today in the middle of a war. About a fourth of schools will start in person. The rest will attempt the year online. NPR's Elissa Nadworny has the story from a school in Kharkiv. ELISSA NADWORNY, BYLINE: Kindergarten No. 323 sits among a number of...
Life expectancy drops in the U.S. for the second year in a row
Life expectancy in the United States dropped for the second year in a row, according to new provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the first time in a century, the life expectancy of Americans has dropped for two years in a row. That sobering fact comes from a provisional analysis out today from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin reports, the driving force of this trend is COVID-19, but there's more to the story.
Democrat Mary Peltola tops Sarah Palin to win U.S. House special election in Alaska
Democrat Mary Peltola will represent Alaska's lone U.S. House seat, after winning a special election that was determined by a ranked-choice voting tabulation on Wednesday. She will become the the first Alaska Native in Congress. In the final round of the count, Peltola, a former state lawmaker, edged Sarah Palin,...
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz is suing the FBI for secret files about the band
THE MONKEES: (Singing) Hey, hey, we're the Monkees. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the 1960s, The Monkees played for throngs of screaming teenagers and at least one FBI informant. We know that because a portion of the band's FBI file has been made public. The file alleges the band projected subliminal left-wing messages during shows. What else is in that redacted file? Well, the band's sole surviving member wants to find out and is not Monkee-ing (ph) around. He is suing the FBI to get the documents.
FDA authorizes omicron boosters
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first updated COVID-19 vaccines since the pandemic began — boosters targeted at the omicron variant. The Food and Drug Administration today authorized the first updated COVID-19 boosters since the pandemic began. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein is with us with some details. Hi, Rob.
Hanoi brings back neighborhood loudspeakers
UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: (Non-English language spoken). SULLIVAN: They were a relic of another era, useful in the '60s and '70s to warn residents of approaching U.S. bombers or to inform people of the Communist Party's latest vaccination campaign. But five years ago, Hanoi's mayor pulled the plug on the loudspeakers, saying they'd completed their historical mission. Now there's a new mayor, and he wants them back. He's in the minority.
