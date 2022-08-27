TikTok Supports Diversity In Tech With New Cybersecurity Program

We love to see it!

TikTok is taking steps to boost diversity in tech with its new Cybersecurity Early Career Program that begins open enrollment on September 5 allowing recent and upcoming graduates to apply for consideration on a rolling basis.

In conjunction with open enrollment, the social media giant is championing a new #SeeYourselfInCyber initiative from the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) specifically focused on connecting HBCU students to great jobs in the cyber space.

One of its goals is to provide best practices for its global community of over 1 billion people to #BeCyberSmart.

“People get confused about what to do to protect themselves online, but they don’t need to,” said Phil Reitinger, President and CEO of the Global Cyber Alliance. “It’s easy for content creators and families everywhere to make significant strides to protect themselves and their privacy by using the Cybersecurity Toolkit for Individuals from GCA and TikTok.”

In addition to raising awareness, the initiative would bolster representation in the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to diversify, educate, and empower.

“TikTok is helping us tackle the need for more cybersecurity professionals, specifically in the disproportionate underrepresentation of women and minority populations,” said Beverly Benson, Executive Director at Cyversity. “Individuals from underserved communities will be able to receive training for in-demand security roles through this innovative program.”

As a part of the program, 50 students will receive a Cyversity scholarship that aims to upskill cyber education and training while nurturing the next-generation of underrepresented minorities.

Students, professionals, or career changers can check out NCA’s Career & Education Guide for a collection of free resources.