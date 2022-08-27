Read full article on original website
McDonald earns county recorder certification
Greene County recorder Deb McDonald was recently honored for completing the Iowa County Recorders Association’s certification program, earning her status as an Iowa Certified County Recorder. The graduation event occurred in conjunction with the Iowa State Association of County’s annual conference. Fifty-five county recorders received certificates of completion in...
Medical center announces new podiatry provider
Greene County Medical Center announces Dr. Kelsey Sukovaty as a new provider for podiatry services. She is trained in all areas of foot and ankle care including total ankle replacement surgery, a unique surgery for providers to offer. Sukovaty will perform podiatric surgeries at Greene County Medical Center on Mondays...
Greene County district court, week ending Aug. 26
In Greene County district court Alyssa Celeste Lombera, 26, of Jefferson pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. A trial date was set for Sept. 2. Information is available since the return of an arrest warrant that Cheyenne L. Johnson, 22, of Marshalltown...
Police blotter
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Jefferson police department:. Wednesday, Aug. 30: At 4:17 pm an officer investigated a backing accident involving a Greene County school bus near Deer Run and Hill Rose Ln. Mark Renslow of Grand Junction was backing a 2010 Bluebird school bus when he struck a fiberglass street light pole. The pole was broken off at the ground and the light was destroyed. The officer is determining the damage amount. The bus was not damaged. At 5:01 pm officers arrested Eric Christopher Rosenow, 38, of Jefferson at Washington Park on an outstanding Hamilton County warrant for failure to appear*. During the arrest, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were located and seized from Rosenow. Charges pending lab results.
Candidate filing complete for Nov. 8 general election
The deadline for filing nominating petitions for county and township elections was today. The county supervisor position for District 2, the seat currently held by Tom Contner, is the only contest. Candidates are Republican Dan Benitz and Democrat Mike Holden. Although there is only one contest, there are also no...
Rams win gridiron opener 20-14 over AC/GC
The Greene County Rams opened their 2022 gridiron campaign Saturday, Aug. 27, with a hard-fought win over the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Chargers. The Chargers were ranked #9 in Class 1A in pre-season rankings. The game was scheduled as a home game for the Rams, but it was played in Ogden because...
