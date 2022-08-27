Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Jefferson police department:. Wednesday, Aug. 30: At 4:17 pm an officer investigated a backing accident involving a Greene County school bus near Deer Run and Hill Rose Ln. Mark Renslow of Grand Junction was backing a 2010 Bluebird school bus when he struck a fiberglass street light pole. The pole was broken off at the ground and the light was destroyed. The officer is determining the damage amount. The bus was not damaged. At 5:01 pm officers arrested Eric Christopher Rosenow, 38, of Jefferson at Washington Park on an outstanding Hamilton County warrant for failure to appear*. During the arrest, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were located and seized from Rosenow. Charges pending lab results.

