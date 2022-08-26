CLAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An award recognizing motorcycle riders who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet was presented to one rider on Wednesday. Motorcycle Ohio, a division of Ohio Traffic Safety Office is giving Julietta Lifka of Brookville a “Saved by the Helmet” award. This year alone, Lifka is the 19th recipient of this award, with 25 awards presented in 2021, according to Michele Piko, state program coordinator, Motorcycle Ohio.

BROOKVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO