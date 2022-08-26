ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, OH

dayton247now.com

Award given to motorcyclist who survived crash wearing helmet

CLAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An award recognizing motorcycle riders who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet was presented to one rider on Wednesday. Motorcycle Ohio, a division of Ohio Traffic Safety Office is giving Julietta Lifka of Brookville a “Saved by the Helmet” award. This year alone, Lifka is the 19th recipient of this award, with 25 awards presented in 2021, according to Michele Piko, state program coordinator, Motorcycle Ohio.
BROOKVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio Renaissance Festival returns

HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WKEF) - Spend a day alongside knights and dragons as the Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County for its 33rd season. The festival has 18 performance areas and stages where attendees can experience a variety of shows. There are over 100 shows each day, from rowdy pirates to feats of danger to the chivalry of the full-armored joust.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Huge goldfish found in northern Ohio during fish survey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Wildlife technicians found a whopper of a goldfish during an August fish survey. The Ohio Division of Wildlife posted a photo of the technicians posing with their find at Fairport Harbor. Ohio Wildlife said Ohioans should not release aquarium fish into water as they...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Ohio leaders working to bring $4.5 billion Honda, LG EV battery plant to state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio could be getting another multi-billion dollar investment. Honda and LG announced they will be building a nearly $4.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant early next year. The plant's site is still undecided, but Honda and LG said construction will begin in early 2023. Mass...

