Golf Channel
Cameron Smith outlines reasons why he left Tour for LIV Golf
In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he is leaving behind the PGA Tour – and why it involved more than just a reported nine-figure payday. Speaking to reporters at The International outside Boston, site of the...
Golf Channel
Gary Player goes on radio show and rips LIV Golf, Cameron Smith
In a surprising turn of events, Gary Player is going on the offensive against LIV Golf. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 5, the 86-year-old Player, a Golf Saudi ambassador, unleashed a wave of criticism on the Saudi-backed circuit and the players who have joined it. “How can you...
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy shares special moment with Scottie Scheffler's family after Tour Championship win
Rory McIlroy had just pulled off the greatest final-round comeback in Tour Championship history and pocketed an eye-popping $18 million by winning the FedExCup, but he couldn’t help but feel guilty as he approached the family of the player he had just beaten. “I’m sorry,” McIlroy said to Scott...
Golf Channel
DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley addresses 'strong opposition' to LIV players at Wentworth
On Sunday at East Lake, Rory McIlroy – the most high-profile and outspoken advocate of the PGA Tour – painted a vivid picture of the anticipated vibe at next week’s BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. “I hate what it's doing to the game of...
Golf Channel
Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann head list of six players officially headed to LIV Golf
As previously reported by GolfChannel.com, world No. 2 Cameron Smith and five other players have joined LIV Golf and will play this week’s event in Boston. Joining Smith on the Saudi-backed circuit are Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri. Smith is the highest-ranked...
Golf Channel
Ryder Cup preview: Rory McIlroy commits to Italian Open for first time
Rory McIlroy is set to make his Italian Open debut next month as he gets an early look at next year’s Ryder Cup venue. McIlroy committed Monday to the Sept. 15-18 tournament at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, which will mark his third start in four weeks on the European circuit, as McIlroy is also slated to play the BMW PGA Championship (Sept. 8-11) and Alfred Dunhill Links (Sept. 29-Oct. 2 with dad, Gerry).
Golf Channel
Attention, Captain Immelman: Here are your Presidents Cup options now...
“Gonna be some book when this is all said and done…”. That was Trevor Immelman tweeting three days ago after reports broke that the International Presidents Cup captain was about to lose two of his automatic selections, world No. 2 Cameron Smith and world No. 19 Joaquin Niemann, as part of the latest batch of defections to LIV Golf.
Golf Channel
How to watch: Live stream schedule for Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Dana Open
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Golf Channel
PGA Tour University makes notable changes ahead of new season
PGA Tour University is expanding its performance benefits just in time for the new men’s college golf season. As it enters its third year, PGA Tour U announced Wednesday that starting with the Class of 2023 it will increase the number of graduates who earn tour membership, reaffirm that those grads receive exemptions into the new PGA Tour Q-School and make it less risky for players who want to take advantage of PGA Tour exemptions the summer after graduation.
Golf Channel
Winner of Augusta National Women's Amateur to now receive Chevron invite
For three years, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur was contested on the same weekend as the LPGA’s first major of the season, the Chevron Championship. Now, the ANWA champion will be able to play both in the same year. Starting next year, the winner at Augusta National will...
