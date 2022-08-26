PGA Tour University is expanding its performance benefits just in time for the new men’s college golf season. As it enters its third year, PGA Tour U announced Wednesday that starting with the Class of 2023 it will increase the number of graduates who earn tour membership, reaffirm that those grads receive exemptions into the new PGA Tour Q-School and make it less risky for players who want to take advantage of PGA Tour exemptions the summer after graduation.

GOLF ・ 15 HOURS AGO