ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Channel

Cameron Smith outlines reasons why he left Tour for LIV Golf

In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he is leaving behind the PGA Tour – and why it involved more than just a reported nine-figure payday. Speaking to reporters at The International outside Boston, site of the...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Gary Player goes on radio show and rips LIV Golf, Cameron Smith

In a surprising turn of events, Gary Player is going on the offensive against LIV Golf. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 5, the 86-year-old Player, a Golf Saudi ambassador, unleashed a wave of criticism on the Saudi-backed circuit and the players who have joined it. “How can you...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Tour Player Of
Golf Channel

Ryder Cup preview: Rory McIlroy commits to Italian Open for first time

Rory McIlroy is set to make his Italian Open debut next month as he gets an early look at next year’s Ryder Cup venue. McIlroy committed Monday to the Sept. 15-18 tournament at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, which will mark his third start in four weeks on the European circuit, as McIlroy is also slated to play the BMW PGA Championship (Sept. 8-11) and Alfred Dunhill Links (Sept. 29-Oct. 2 with dad, Gerry).
GOLF
Golf Channel

Attention, Captain Immelman: Here are your Presidents Cup options now...

“Gonna be some book when this is all said and done…”. That was Trevor Immelman tweeting three days ago after reports broke that the International Presidents Cup captain was about to lose two of his automatic selections, world No. 2 Cameron Smith and world No. 19 Joaquin Niemann, as part of the latest batch of defections to LIV Golf.
GOLF
Golf Channel

How to watch: Live stream schedule for Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Dana Open

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

PGA Tour University makes notable changes ahead of new season

PGA Tour University is expanding its performance benefits just in time for the new men’s college golf season. As it enters its third year, PGA Tour U announced Wednesday that starting with the Class of 2023 it will increase the number of graduates who earn tour membership, reaffirm that those grads receive exemptions into the new PGA Tour Q-School and make it less risky for players who want to take advantage of PGA Tour exemptions the summer after graduation.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy