Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
dayton247now.com
Mosquito control being applied Wednesday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County Public Health is advising residents its mosquito control team will be applying adulticide from 8 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Health officials said application will take place, weather permitting, shortly before sundown and continue for approximately 90 minutes while evening temperatures are above 60 degrees.
dayton247now.com
Basil's on Market closes downtown Dayton leaving void in city center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)- Basil’s on Market Patterson Blvd location closed its doors tonight after almost 10 years of business. It not only costs jobs but leaves a void in the city's center. “It sinks, and I know it happens because you know, COVID, everything taken a hit, but it...
dayton247now.com
Clark County tourism impact grows to $460 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - According to an economic impact study released by the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, visitors to Clark County generated $460.3 million in local economic impact for the calendar year of 2021. Following a sharp decline in travel due to the pandemic, local economic impact fell...
dayton247now.com
Free amputee running clinic to be held in September
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Optimus Prosthetics has partnered with the Air Force Marathon to offer a free running clinic for anyone with lower limb loss. The clinic aims to help those with limb loss of all ages learn to run or improve their running skills. There will be two classes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Well-known downtown Dayton restaurant abruptly closes
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A well-known downtown Dayton restaurant has ceased operations. The closure not only costs jobs, it leaves a void in the city center. The restaurant in question is Basil’s on Market on Patterson Boulevard. The location has been removed from the restaurant’s social media pages. The other two locations – Beavercreek and Troy – remain open.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County's OVI Task Force operating sobriety checkpoint on Aug. 27
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, August 27, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will run a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton near 2222 James H. McGee Blvd., 2152 N. Gettysburg Ave., and 3108 N. Gettysburg Ave. In the period of January...
dayton247now.com
Students concerned over stalker incident at University of Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- University of Dayton released a safety advisory Sunday after two female students reported a male who claimed to be an undercover police officer was stalking them. The City of Dayton said the case is being investigated exclusively by the University of Dayton’s Department of Public Safety....
dayton247now.com
Dayton's Mediation Response Unit is serving the community and reducing police call-outs
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF) --- The city of Dayton developed a brand-new, creative method of handling non-emergency 911 calls. The new call-response team, known as the Mediation Response Unit, connects Dayton residents with necessary services while lowering the number of calls made to the police. City officials recognize that this new...
RELATED PEOPLE
dayton247now.com
Safety advisory for University of Dayton after report of stalking
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Department of Public Safety has notified the University of Dayton community about a recent incident of stalking during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28 in the South Student Neighborhood. Two female students reported encountering a male who claimed to be an undercover police...
dayton247now.com
Ohio Renaissance Festival returns
HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WKEF) - Spend a day alongside knights and dragons as the Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County for its 33rd season. The festival has 18 performance areas and stages where attendees can experience a variety of shows. There are over 100 shows each day, from rowdy pirates to feats of danger to the chivalry of the full-armored joust.
dayton247now.com
Church donates 15,000 meals in fallen deputy Matthew Yates' honor
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Clark County community continues to honor Deputy Matthew Yates. Dozens worked side by side to create meal packs in the name of the fallen deputy. “To see the people that are here Matthew would be grinning from ear to ear and say you did...
dayton247now.com
FOA 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery; were unstoppable force and no one is left unnoticed
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF) --- Families of Addicts sponsored their 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery, where many guests shared their life experiences and 63 local groups for mental health and recovery provided information about their services to the community. The FOA Rally 4 Recovery ended today, but the support that was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Families of Addicts 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery begins
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery, sponsored by FOA Families of Addicts and Banyan Treatment Centers is today. The event begins today, August 28 at 2PM, with the first hour reserved for attendees to access the resource area, which will have information on treatment, recovery, and related support services. Official rally programming, including the resource area, will begin at 3PM and last until 6PM.
dayton247now.com
GALLERY: Family of Addicts Rally 4 Recovery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Family of Addicts (FOA) 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery event was held today. The goal of today's event was to let families of addicts, those in active recovery, or those seeking help know that they are not alone. “This is always such a great event because...
dayton247now.com
Stronger storms possible Monday afternoon
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- After a very hot weekend, some much needed relief is on the way. We will start Monday humid and incredibly uncomfortable with temps in the mid 70s. Storms develop after 4 PM this afternoon with highs near 90 again. The far NW counties are under a level 2 risk for severe storms this evening. Our primary threat is damaging winds. Our tornado risk is near zero.
dayton247now.com
Jill McGill Wins US Senior Women's Open at NCR Country Club
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Jill McGill is the fourth US Senior Women's Open champion, winning the title Sunday at NCR Country Club in Dayton. McGill posted rounds of 74-71-71-73 on the par 73 South Course for a total score of -3, winning by one stroke and becoming the first American champion of the event. Leta Lindley finished second at -2.
Comments / 0