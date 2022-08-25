DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- After a very hot weekend, some much needed relief is on the way. We will start Monday humid and incredibly uncomfortable with temps in the mid 70s. Storms develop after 4 PM this afternoon with highs near 90 again. The far NW counties are under a level 2 risk for severe storms this evening. Our primary threat is damaging winds. Our tornado risk is near zero.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO