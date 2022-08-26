ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It happened: Matt Barkley punts for Bills vs. Panthers (video)

By Bills Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley is officially a punter in the NFL.

On Friday as the Bills took on the Carolina Panthers in their third and final preseason game, Matt Araiza did not play. A day prior, Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit in California that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.

In a pinch, the Bills turned things over the Barkley.

During warmups, Barkley was spotted kicking the ball. Buffalo might have preferred to not toss Barkley out there, but on a 4th and 10, the Bills were left will little choice.

And heck, Barkley booted it 33 yards…

Check out Barkley’s first-ever boot in the NFL below:

