ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

6 games that caught our attention at Gamescom 2022

By Tyler Wilde
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

A new RTS, an open world RPG, a narrative adventure game, and more exciting Gamescom surprises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSPcV_0hX9g5yL00
(Image credit: NetEase)

PC Gamer's Phil Savage and Mollie Taylor have been at Gamescom in Cologne this week, and so far they've published previews of The Callisto Protocol, Homeworld 3, and Jagged Alliance 3. They've seen many more games than that—I saw some fearsome-looking schedules before they left—so we'll have to wait for them to regain consciousness to find out what they're most excited about.

The rest of us have been watching from home: Gamescom continues through this weekend, but its biggest reveals and announcements happened closer to the start of the week, particularly during Tuesday's livestream, which was once again hosted by the host with the most videogame shows that he hosts, Geoff Keighley.

You can watch all of Opening Night Live here (opens in new tab) if you missed it. It's about two hours long, and FYI, the big reveal at the end is just the release date for Dead Island 2. It's not really a moment you need to witness in context, but there were some exciting games at the show. There were other shows, too, including another edition of our publisher's Future Games Show. After watching all of the week's activity, here are the six games we're most curious about. (And here's the rest of our Gamescom 2022 coverage (opens in new tab).)

A new RTS from the C&C Remastered studio

Wes Fenlon, Real Time Strategist: RTS renaissance. RTS renaissance!! A couple years ago EA partnered up with Petroglyph Games, a small studio founded by many of the former Westwood developers who made Command & Conquer, to work on a very good remastered collection of the original C&C and Red Alert. Off the back of that success Petroglyph announced a World War I RTS called The Great War: Western Front. I have to say it's a bit brown for my taste, but I like the sound of Petroglyph dipping its toe into larger-scale strategy in a way it never did with C&C. This quote from the Steam page sounds a lot like Total War:

"As Theatre Commander, experience enthralling turn-based grand-strategy as you direct the deployment of forces, perform research and carefully consider how you disseminate your resources across the Western Front in a war won by inches. Alongside this, take up the mantle of Field Commander in dynamic real-time battles as you direct units to defeat your opponent, build trenches and perform direct assaults by sending your infantry over the top."

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles looks so cool

Chris Livingston, Settlement Builder-Upper: Sometimes a trailer comes along that instantly jabs a finger onto the endorphin release button in my brain. Airships? Settlements? Tall castles built on craggy cliffs? Yes to all of those. I never played aerial combat game The Falconeer, but the follow-up, Bulwark, looks fantastic. Build fortresses and cities across the tops of snowcapped mountains of an ocean planet, recruit commanders that unlock new building options, and defend against attacks from airborne enemies. My body is ready.

Pinnochio, but it's Bloodborne

Tyler Colp, But He's Bloodborne: I routinely forget that Lies of P exists and that it’s a soulslike game loosely (real loosely) based on Pinocchio. The trailer plays into how absurd the premise is without breaking the fourth wall and I respect that: A strangely attractive Pinocchio carves through freaky enemies and then meets his father, Geppetto, in a dark 19th century France. It’s all so unabashedly Bloodborne that I think I have to play it at this point.

Lauren Morton, But She's Bloodborne: I guess I should admit that I have not forgotten that Lies of P exists and have been unironically looking forward to it since it was announced. So uh, I guess the only surprise to me was that no one dragged me away from putting "Pinocchiosouls" in a headline.

New Tales from the Borderlands, old Telltale staff

Jody Macgregor, New And Old Weekend/AU Editor: A sequel to Tales from the Borderlands was announced in April, though with a footnote of caution: this one's being made in-house by Gearbox. The original was great because of how outside regular Borderlands it was, with completely different gameplay and a cast of civilians to highlight the absurdity of the looter-shooter's setting as seen from ground level. Having the people responsible for writing Borderlands 3 trying to handle that style of comedy seemed like a potential red flag. (Though to be fair both the Borderlands 3 DLC and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands were improvements in the writing department).

However, the Gamescom trailer for New Tales from the Borderlands was accompanied by a statement from Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford (opens in new tab) explaining that its creation involved "a group of original Telltale story tellers, writers and developers who worked on the original game." Gearbox director of production James Lopez also told IGN (opens in new tab) that the studio "partnered with key alumni from the original Tales game" to write it. So maybe it's safe to get our hopes up after all.

New Tales from the Borderlands will be out on October 21.

This offbeat indie detective game slays

Chris Livingston, Murder Investigator: In just the short demo for indie detective game The Case of the Golden Idol I was completely ensnared. Gaze at oddball pixel art tableaus of murder scenes and click on clues to investigate. To solve a murder you'll need to discover the names of everyone involved and determine the nature of the crime, dragging and dropping the words you collect into a scroll, so it's part Return of the Obra Dinn and part Mad Libs. The full game will feature a dozen murders to investigate and, intruigingly, all of these murders are somehow linked. The demo is excellent and I can't wait to keep investigating when the full game is released—though that date is still a mystery.

Finally, a game where I can be a professional orator

Tyler Wilde, Executive Orator: We got our introduction to Where Winds Meet during Opening Night Live. It's an open world action RPG set at the end of China's Ten Kingdoms period—after which there aren't ten kingdoms anymore, so there's a lot happening. You've got to be skeptical when a game promises things like authenticity and freedom, but with all the cinematic trailers we saw at Gamescom, it was nice to see some genuine footage of a videogame being played. The city scene particularly impressed me—look at all those NPCs standing around in their cool period clothes—and I want to know more about the non-combat jobs we can apparently get up to in Where Winds Meet.

Orator and ferryman are my top choices: Imagine ferrying NPCs around on a boat while orating at them, for hours. Now that's what I call Modern Videogames. The publisher of Where Winds Meet is putting me in touch with its developer, a studio based in Hangzhou, China, so I should have more to say about this PC-only RPG soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqVCi_0hX9g5yL00

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley alongside Apple and Microsoft, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on the early personal computers his parents brought home. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, Bushido Blade (yeah, he had Bleem!), and all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now. In 2006, Tyler wrote his first professional review of a videogame: Super Dragon Ball Z for the PS2. He thought it was OK. In 2011, he joined PC Gamer, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. After work, he practices boxing and adds to his 1,200 hours in Rocket League.

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Xbox Games With Gold For September 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has revealed September 2022’s Xbox Games With Gold, including Gods Will Fall and the gaming classic, Portal 2. As revealed over at Xbox Wire, next month’s offerings include some stone-cold classics with the likes of Portal 2 leading the lineup. Gods Will Fall is also included alongside Double Kick Heroes and the theme park designer, Thrillville.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Free keys here for the first dynamic, open-world player-created MMO

Fractured Online is a dynamic and open-world sandbox MMO, where players choose where they want to go among three different but interconnected worlds. It skips the long grind in favour of a unique knowledge and talent system, which allows players to discover and learn new skills, master them quickly, and get into the action. You don't beat the bosses in this because you're high-level with sick equipment (though that helps). You can do it through pure skill.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony

A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Nintendo and Microsoft respond to PlayStation 5 price increase

Sony announced this week that the PlayStation 5 console price would increase in most territories around the world, going up by £30 for the disc model and £40 for the disc-free version. The tech giant has stated that this is down to inflation and the rising cost of......
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Who Is Crabfeeder, the Monstrous New ‘House of the Dragon’ Villain?

The series premiere of House of the Dragon spent most of its time introducing its many Targaryens, Velaryons, Hightowers and assorted lords and emissaries, as well as establishing their competing interests for favorable standing at court—if not for the Iron Throne itself. That put it in familiar Game of Thrones territory, spinning a web of duplicity and scheming that ensnared all manner of striving men and women desperate to enhance their position in ever-volatile Westeros.At the same time, however, it also suggested a greater peril on the horizon—or, more specifically, on the outskirts of the Targaryen empire in Stepstones, where...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds Zelda: Breath of the Wild Knock Off

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to a title that has a lot in common with Nintendo's beloved Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since the latest Zelda game first launched back in 2017, a number of developers have borrowed ideas from Breath of the Wild. As a result, this has led to many BotW knock-offs and clones coming about. Fortunately, this title in question that has today landed on Xbox Game Pass is widely considered one of the best Breath of the Wild competitors.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroglyph Games#Future Games#Playing Games#Adventure Game#Video Game#Gamescom 2022#Rts#The Callisto Protocol#Jagged Alliance 3#Real Time
ComicBook

Pac-Man World Gets Custom Xbox Series S Console

Xbox has made a custom Pac-Man World Xbox Series S to celebrate the release of the game's recent remake, Pac-Man World Re-PAC. Pac-Man is one of the most iconic games known to man thanks to its prevalence as an arcade machine starting in the 80s. It quickly became something that Bandai Namco would turn into a franchise with sequels and spin-offs. One of the most unique and beloved games in the Pac-Man series is Pac-Man World, a platformer that would take the beloved yellow gaming icon into a whole new realm and allow gamers to experience his world in the 3D era.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Starfield Is Reportedly Twice as Big as Previous Bethesda Games

Starfield, the upcoming RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios, is said to be twice as big as the studio's previous titles. In a general sense, Bethesda has always been known for creating some of the most sprawling open-world games ever. Whether it be with titles like Fallout 4 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, part of the allure of Bethesda Game Studios is that it has always made worlds that players can get lost in. And while these aforementioned games were already massive in their own right, it sounds like they pale in comparison to Starfield.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Sony Released A New PS5 And You Didn't Even Notice

Though the PlayStation 5 might not quite reach the peaks of its foremost competitor — Microsoft's Xbox Series X — in terms of power, Sony's latest console is a next-generation achievement that boasts an impressive library of exclusive titles. Unfortunately, despite its massive sales and positive critical feedback, the PlayStation 5 has been plagued by supply shortages since its launch.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Our highest-reviewed game of 2022 so far is immediately on Game Pass

Half Mermaid, the three-person studio led by FMV maestro Sam Barlow, released its latest game today. It's called Immortality, and like Barlow's past games, it's a live action video adventure in which players steer the storytelling by watching mysterious scenes out of order. We gave it a glowing 95% (opens in new tab) in our review, calling it Barlow's "best, most thought-provoking game yet." That's literally all I want to know about a story-heavy game before giving it a shot myself.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
NewsBreak
RPG
PC Gamer

Valve bans Steam curators suspected of scamming developers for free games

At least 20 curator pages with tens of thousands of followers vanished overnight. Earlier this week, indie developer Cowcat accused several Steam curators of trying to scam it out of free codes (opens in new tab) for its game, Brok the InvestiGator, and then publishing negative reviews after realizing the codes were actually for a free demo.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Mafia 4 is in development, 2K confirms

A rumor (opens in new tab) surfaced earlier this year claiming that 2K Games' studio Hangar 13 was working on a new Mafia game under new leadership, following the departure of longtime president and chief creative officer Haden Blackman. Now it's official: In an interview posted at mafiagame.com (opens in new tab) to mark the 20th anniversary of the original Mafia, general manager Roman Hladík finally confirmed that it's happening.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Rumor Should Excite Xbox 360 Fans

A new rumor associated with Microsoft's Xbox platform should excite those that used to play games on Xbox 360. For a prolonged period of time, Microsoft focused heavily on ensuring that Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles would be backward compatible with titles from the original Xbox and Xbox 360. And while this backward compatible library is quite deep on current-gen platforms, Microsoft has since stopped with its efforts to bring new titles to the service. Fortunately, it sounds like this might not be the case for much longer.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. However, there is still more drama ahead as PlayStation announced that it would be hiking up the price of its consoles in late August.While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy