Minnesota Farmers donate soy-based shoes to Mankato Clinic health care workers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning, Mankato Clinic health care workers received Skechers soy-based shoes. The Stepping Up campaign strives to inform both farming and non-farming communities on the various soy’s environmental advantages. The Blue Earth County Corn and Soybean Growers Board donated a total of 70 Skecher shoes.
Public feedback about proposed Mankato splash pad due today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the last day for Mankato residents to submit feedback about a proposed splash pad in Mankato. The city of Mankato is asking residents to complete an online survey at Every Voice Mankato and share ideas for park locations utilizing an interactive map. A splash...
Mankato Clinic health care workers receive soy-based shoes
Today marks the last day for Mankato residents to submit feedback about a proposed splash pad in Mankato.
Mankato recovery facility honors International Overdose Awareness Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I have had friends and family who have died from overdose. And if we can reach one person and save one life, then that’s a win for me,” Beyond Brink volunteer and Walk to Remember coordinator Jeanette Gosha said, celebrating 16 years of sobriety.
Mankato Math and Me expands summer tutoring to year-round
The Buccaneers are focused on filling the gaps of 15 starters who graduated this off season. Minnesota State University, Mankato held its annual Campus and Community Involvement Fair Wednesday. St. Peter recognized with award for state's best drinking water.
Minnesota State University, Mankato, Blue Earth County Library helping individuals within job market
The Buccaneers are focused on filling the gaps of 15 starters who graduated this off season. Minnesota State University, Mankato held its annual Campus and Community Involvement Fair Wednesday. St. Peter recognized with award for state's best drinking water.
Construction set to begin on new Starbucks, Chipotle in North Mankato
South Central College debuted it's recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock 'n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage.
Minnesota State Mankato Community Fair proving successful for students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato held its annual Campus and Community Involvement Fair Wednesday. A variety of booths set up shop at the Centennial Student Union Mall, ranging from student organizations, employment companies looking for part-time workers, and community agencies looking for volunteers. The City of North...
Blue Earth Co. to seek different site for new public works facility after neighborhood feedback
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is going to look for another site for a proposed new public works facility after receiving neighborhood feedback. In June, the county had selected the southeast corner of county road 16, known as Stoltzman Road and 200th Street on Mankato’s southside. In...
Long John Silvers demolition begins
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. Long John Silver in Mankato closed in 2019 and it was only the second location in Minnesota. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru location; the...
Manufactured home taxes due date nearing for Blue Earth County
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County officials want to remind property owners that the first half of manufactured home taxes is due this Wednesday. There will be penalty if the first half payment is not received on or before the due date, or for mailed payments that are postmarked after the due date.
Police stressing importance of visible addresses during emergencies
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are reminding North Mankato residents about the importance of having visible house numbers in case of an emergency. Authorities say if the numbers on the house are not visible, it will delay their response. They advise homeowners to have the address on the mailbox...
South Central College debuted it's recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock 'n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage.
Mother receives ‘Saved By the Belt’ award from MN State Patrol
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A mother was honored with the “Saved By the Belt” award by the Minnesota State Patrol today. Kelsie Quale and her infant son Barrett were in a crash involving an impaired driver on Hwy 60, earlier this year. The driver was killed. Quale’s son...
Tee It Up for the Troops holds 11th fundraising event in Mankato
Symphony on the Prairie is returning to Benson Park in North Mankato this year. South Central College debuted it's recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock 'n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week.
Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate blood
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - An Eagle Lake woman has made giving blood a personal mission after her youngest son was diagnosed with cancer. After not donating for almost 40 years, she is now a blood ambassador and hopes to inspire others with her story. On Sept. 3, 2020, Janis...
Learn about the history of cinema in Mankato before National Cinema Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Moviegoers across the nation will be flocking to the big screen Saturday as they celebrate National Cinema Day, and local communities are looking back at the theatrical history in their own communities. The Blue Earth County Historical Society says Mankato has a history on the silver...
Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
South Central College debuts remodeled café, now open to public
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday. It serves breakfast and lunch to students, staff and the general public. It also offers quick service items and a new salad bar. The café is run by SCC’s culinary arts program.
