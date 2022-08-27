ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Center, MN

Minnesota Farmers donate soy-based shoes to Mankato Clinic health care workers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning, Mankato Clinic health care workers received Skechers soy-based shoes. The Stepping Up campaign strives to inform both farming and non-farming communities on the various soy’s environmental advantages. The Blue Earth County Corn and Soybean Growers Board donated a total of 70 Skecher shoes.
Public feedback about proposed Mankato splash pad due today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the last day for Mankato residents to submit feedback about a proposed splash pad in Mankato. The city of Mankato is asking residents to complete an online survey at Every Voice Mankato and share ideas for park locations utilizing an interactive map. A splash...
Mankato Clinic health care workers receive soy-based shoes

As temperatures and humidity increase, a minor rain chance is possible Friday with a weak cold front, leading to a pleasant Labor Day Weekend.
Mankato Math and Me expands summer tutoring to year-round

The Buccaneers are focused on filling the gaps of 15 starters who graduated this off season. St. Peter recognized with award for state's best drinking water.
Minnesota State Mankato Community Fair proving successful for students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato held its annual Campus and Community Involvement Fair Wednesday. A variety of booths set up shop at the Centennial Student Union Mall, ranging from student organizations, employment companies looking for part-time workers, and community agencies looking for volunteers. The City of North...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. Long John Silver in Mankato closed in 2019 and it was only the second location in Minnesota. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru location; the...
Manufactured home taxes due date nearing for Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County officials want to remind property owners that the first half of manufactured home taxes is due this Wednesday. There will be penalty if the first half payment is not received on or before the due date, or for mailed payments that are postmarked after the due date.
MSU Community Fair proving successful for students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato held their annual Campus and Community Involvement Fair. A variety of booths set-up shop at the CSU Mall, ranging from student organizations, employment companies looking for part-time workers and community agencies looking for volunteers. The City of North Mankato, Taylor Corp, Radio...
Police stressing importance of visible addresses during emergencies

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are reminding North Mankato residents about the importance of having visible house numbers in case of an emergency. Authorities say if the numbers on the house are not visible, it will delay their response. They advise homeowners to have the address on the mailbox...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-30-22 - clipped version

South Central College debuted it's recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock 'n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage.
Tee It Up for the Troops holds 11th fundraising event in Mankato

Symphony on the Prairie is returning to Benson Park in North Mankato this year. South Central College debuted it's recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock 'n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage.
Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate blood

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - An Eagle Lake woman has made giving blood a personal mission after her youngest son was diagnosed with cancer. After not donating for almost 40 years, she is now a blood ambassador and hopes to inspire others with her story. On Sept. 3, 2020, Janis...
Learn about the history of cinema in Mankato before National Cinema Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Moviegoers across the nation will be flocking to the big screen Saturday as they celebrate National Cinema Day, and local communities are looking back at the theatrical history in their own communities. The Blue Earth County Historical Society says Mankato has a history on the silver...
Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
