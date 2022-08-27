Read full article on original website
KKTV
Small Colorado high school asks for help to bring back marching band
RYE, Colo. (KKTV) - A small Colorado high school is asking for help as they try to bring back their marching band. According to a news release issued on Tuesday from D-70, Rye High School’s Music Director is rebuilding the marching band from scratch but will need about $20,000 to do so.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years by giving away free cakes
COLORADO SPRINGS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Sept.1, by giving away a free Confetti Bundlet to the first 250 people who arrive at a local Colorado Springs bakery. To spread the birthday joy, Nothing Bundt Cakes will hold an online contest for one lucky fan to win a $25,000 birthday […]
'Pasta in the Park' raises funds for survivors
TESSA's annual "Pasta in the park" cookoff fundraiser was held today on the Myron Stratton campus off highway 115 in Colorado Springs.
9News
14 babies delivered in Colorado hospital have staff seeing double
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fourteen tiny bundles of joy that were recently delivered at a children's hospital in Colorado Springs have the staff seeing double. Seven sets of tiny twins recently arrived in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, at Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs – giving the doctors and nurses double vision.
‘Dear Summer Fest’ in Manitou Springs brings local artists together in the community
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The second annual 'Dear Summer Fest' is being held at Soda Springs Park in Manitou Springs Saturday and Sunday. The 70's themed festival highlights local businesses, vendors, musicians, comedians and artists. All complimented with local live music. "Vendors want to be here because it's the community here that's so tight The post ‘Dear Summer Fest’ in Manitou Springs brings local artists together in the community appeared first on KRDO.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Getting Served at a Bar Is Absolutely Priceless
It seems like anywhere you go with your dogs these days there is always a treat waiting for them. Stores and restaurants are stocking up on doggie treats because they get so many visitors. Plus, who wouldn't want to make a new dog friend? All it takes is a little sweet treat. And believe it or not, bars are even serving dogs these days.
Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
KKTV
Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two students are facing charges after allegedly making threats against two Colorado Springs schools. The students are in two separate districts and each made a threat on social media against their respective school, police said Monday. In both cases, the posts depicted guns -- one of which would be confirmed to be real -- and in each case, someone saw the post and immediately alerted law enforcement.
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
KKTV
Firefighters rescue dog north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is doing just fine after a rescue operation executed by the Black Forest Fire Department on Tuesday. The department shared details on the call through social media explaining a pup named Jaxon was stuck in a culvert. According to the department, Jaxon was unable to move. After about 45 minutes from arriving at the scene, the firefighters were able to free Jaxon without injury!
Police searching for two at-risk children
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two at-risk children after they ran away from home. CSPD said that 12-year-old Dariyon Redden and 16-year-old Devon Redden ran away from home at around noon on Sunday. They are known to frequent the area near Tinseltown, Chuck E Cheese, and the Doubletree Hotel […]
coloradopols.com
At Least They Spelled His Name Right
It’s that time of the year in Colorado when politicians don funny-looking shirts and mingle at cocktail parties in support of the Denver Rustlers at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. If you’ve been browsing social media sites lately, you’ve no doubt seen seen the photos. Republican...
KKTV
Father of 8 killed in Colorado Springs, suspect now in custody
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs captured the person they believe is responsible for killing the father of eight children. On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Brian Alford. Alford is charged with first-degree murder. 11 News spoke with the family of the man killed on...
KKTV
KRDO
Motorcycle rider killed in crash at Circle Dr. and Janitell in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Monday night. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of S. Circle Dr. CSPD officers say the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Circle when it was struck by a vehicle turning left into a parking lot. Investigators say the motorcycle then caught fire.
KKTV
Remembering the father of 8 killed in a deadly shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is speaking with the family of the man killed on Aug. 19. On the same night, Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting at the Kum & Go gas station near Hancock and Jet Wing. That’s on the southeast side of the city. Days later, the coroner’s office confirmed with 11 News the man killed here was Jeremy “JJ” Diaz.
msn.com
Missing Colorado Springs children found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/27): Carleigh and Madalene were found Saturday morning and are safe. PREVIOUS (8/26): The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds. They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard...
coloradosprings.com
Colorado Springs' Labor Day Lift Off could attract hundreds of thousands
Imagine a life devoted to floating in the sky up to 300 days every year. Cruising air currents and managing whatever sort of weather Mother Nature can dream up. That’s the life of Troy Bradley, who’s been flying and riding in hot air balloons for decades. The Albuquerque, N.M., resident spends his summers working for Rainbow Ryders in Colorado Springs, fulfilling the hot-air balloon dreams of many a resident and tourist. He learned his love of the giant flying contraptions from his grandparents, some of the first balloonists in Colorado, who toted him along to the city’s original Labor Day weekend balloon festivals.
Pueblo Police searching for suspect in July attack
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a July attack that remains unsolved. According to PPD, the attack happened on July 19, 2022 on the walking trail near the W. 4th Street bridge. The victim told police he was walking his dog around 6:30 […]
cpr.org
Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs
Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
