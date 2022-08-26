ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Recreational marijuana could soon be legal in these states

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e37zv_0hX9fXJz00

(NEXSTAR) – The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall.

Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota, Missouri and Maryland.

Supporters are also trying to get measures on the ballot in Arkansas, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

Recreational marijuana back on ballot, votes may not count

Backers of the Missouri ballot proposal are highlighting a provision that would erase past marijuana-related convictions for nonviolent offenders and those whose conviction didn’t include selling to minors or driving while high.

Despite 60% of Americans supporting the legalization of recreational marijuana in a 2021 Pew Research poll – and over 90% saying either medical or recreational pot should be legal – it doesn’t appear that federal law will be changing any time soon.

In July, Senators Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker and Ron Wyden released a bill to legalize marijuana, but the legislation appears unlikely to have the 60 votes it would need to pass.

Recreational marijuana is currently legal in the following states:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
State
Colorado State
City
Nevada, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Alaska State
Local
Maryland Health
State
Vermont State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Rhode Island State
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Gun Purchases Per Person

Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, and gun sales in the U.S. continue to eclipse those in any other country. This is true both in terms of absolute sales and gun ownership by person. The fact that both measures are true is staggering. America, without any question, is the gun sales […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Cory Booker
bloomberglaw.com

California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law

On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

American Gun Sales Collapse in 47 States

The debate about gun ownership, gun sales, and gun background checks has lasted for years, and will go on for years into the future. A large portion of Americans believe that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows them to freely own as many guns as they would like, and that they should be […]
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Tribe embraces recreational marijuana sales on reservation where alcohol is banned

PINE RIDGE, S.D. — In a growing number of U.S. states, people can both drink alcohol and legally smoke recreational marijuana. In others, they can use alcohol but not pot. But on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, the opposite is true: Marijuana is legal, but booze is banned. Citizens of the Oglala […] The post Tribe embraces recreational marijuana sales on reservation where alcohol is banned appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Legalize#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Americans#Pew Research#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Baltimore

Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect

With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower court ruling issued hours earlier, in which Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish rejected thousands of signatures and said the initiative fell 1,458 signatures short of the 238,000 required to qualify for the ballot. The judge’s Friday ruling reversed his own decision from a day earlier after the Supreme Court asked him to explain how he concluded that the initiative had enough valid signatures to qualify. The Supreme Court’s ruling is the last word in a weeks-long battle between initiative backers and opponents. Critics, led by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, succeeded in knocking off enough qualifying signatures for the measure to barely fail. Lawyers supporting the initiative had urged the Supreme Court to allow the measure to reach voters, saying Mikitish violated the law by letting challengers throw out more signatures than allowed.
ARIZONA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Massachusetts law on hold until Supreme Court decides California case

A Massachusetts law that would mangle the pork trade in New England is on hold until the Supreme Court decides the California Proposition 12 case. Like California, Massachusetts wants to impose its housing standards for pork on other states. California’s Prop 12 requires pork products imported from other states to meet its ban on gestation crates for roomier spaces.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
24/7 Wall St.

These States Have The Worst Gun Laws

Gun Background Checks, a common proxy used to measure gun sales, reached 18 million through July of 2022. That figure is down substantially, by roughly 27%, compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the […]
LAW
TheStreet

Laws Struggle to Handle Post-Work Marijuana Use

We've come a long way from "Reefer Madness." The 1936 propaganda flick about the alleged dangers of marijuana tells the strange story of some hapless young people who get sucked into a maelstrom of murder, suicide and extreme kookiness as they succumb to their desperate need for weed. The film,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy