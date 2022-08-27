Read full article on original website
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
California High-Speed Rail Recommits to Bakersfield-to-Merced Segment
“The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors announced on Wednesday that they approved the continued construction of the network into both Merced and Bakersfield,” reports Evan Symon for California Globe. Construction between Bakersfield and Merced is already underway, but the recent infusion of federal funding for the project,...
3 wanted for armed robberies in Tulare and Kern County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are searching for two men and a woman suspected of committing two different armed robberies. The first happened just before midnight at the Speedway Market on E. Sierra Ave. in Earlimart in Tulare County. One of the men fired a gun and took...
Gov. Newsom blocks parole for woman convicted of murder in Fresno DUI crash
Gov. Gavin Newsom has blocked parole for a woman convicted of murder in a deadly DUI crash in northeast Fresno.
Sacramento man found going 94 mph on Roseville streets
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was arrested on Aug. 25 after traveling 94 mph on city streets. Police said that on July 27, Timothy Baxter was observed by police traveling on Foothills Boulevard at 94 mph on a motorcycle. When officers attempted a traffic stop […]
Man helped out of canal in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A good samaritan helped a man who was trapped in a canal in Downtown Bakersfield. A video sent to 17 News showed a man being helped by firefighters out of the canal behind the Beale Library on Truxtun Avenue. “The guy was down there in the dang siphon where it goes […]
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
Multiple armed robberies in Tulare County overnight
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two armed robberies took place overnight in Tulare County, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that just before 12 a.m., two men and a woman walked into the Speedway Market at 252 East Sierra Avenue in Earlimart armed with a gun. One of the men fired a […]
Woman climbs electrical tower, power cut to 17,000 PG&E Stockton customers
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 17,000 PG&E customers in Stockton were without power for several hours Monday morning after a woman claimed an electrical tower. according to the Stockton Police Department and the power company’s website. The police said the power company turned the power off after...
Suspect of stabbing in south Bakersfield at large
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was stabbed Tuesday night near a Walgreens in south Bakersfield, according to police officials. Police said they are still searching for the attacker. The incident happened just before midnight on Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue, according to PulsePoint. Police at the scene did not give much information on what happened but […]
Job seekers invited to Kern County Career Expo
Job seekers are invited to attend Kern County’s inaugural Career Expo on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kern County Administrative Building, 1115 Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield,. Dozens of departments will be on hand recruiting for extra-help and full-time positions, as well as providing...
Cause of death in Vagabond Inn shooting released
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Officials said Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif., was shot in the head by another man around 7:24 p.m. Hernandez was transported to Kern […]
Fresno’s top forensic doctor dies months before retirement in crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Local leaders are weighing in on the death of Fresno County’s top forensic official Dr. Venu Gopal. Dr. Gopal was the Chief Forensic Pathologist and was killed over the weekend after officials say his car went over a cliff along Highway 168 in an area known as the 4-lane, landing 200 feet […]
CHP warns about scam on Bakersfield freeways
The California Highway Patrol is warning the public about a scam on Bakersfield freeways involving a man asking Good Samaritans for help and then their bank information to pay them back for gas money.
Bicyclist killed in overnight accident in Wasco identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a truck late Sunday evening in Wasco. Deputies were called to the intersection of Poplar and Filburn avenues around 8:19 p.m. where they found, Salvador Covarrubias, 67, suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
Two arrested on murder, arson charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy. The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave. The sheriff’s office has refused […]
San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno
A 58-year-old San Luis Obispo man was killed in a motorcycle accident along Highway 41 in Fresno on Friday afternoon. The post San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
Stockton Denny's Pacific Avenue location closed for over a year plans to re-open before Christmas
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's hard not to miss the closed Denny's restaurant along Stockton's iconic Pacific Avenue as it sits surrounded by a chain-link fence. "It's bit of an eyesore. It has been," said resident Brian Tomei, who was sitting in his car nearby. The boarded-up Denny's sits across...
Vigil held for slain CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community remembered CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala at a vigil Sunday evening in southwest Bakersfield. Dozens of people gathered in a parking lot at the Shops at River Walk, where Alcala was shot to death on Aug. 24. No information about a possible shooter or motive has been revealed. Family […]
