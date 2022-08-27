ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Monroe woman arrested by GBI in theft by conversion case

Monroe, GA (August 30, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Ga. She is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker serves on the Walton County Board of Education. According to a press release from the...
MONROE, GA
WGAU

Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder

A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Middle school student found with gun on campus, deputies say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia middle school student was caught Wednesday with a gun on campus, law enforcement confirmed. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Franklin County Middle School student without incident on Wednesday. Officials did not name the suspect, who is a minor. Deputies said...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Argument between two men leads to fatal shooting in Loganville

A man was shot and killed Saturday in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle in Loganville. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, arriving officers found Daniel Covington, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Kendell Evans,...
LOGANVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lumpkin County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Dahlonega, GA
Lumpkin County, GA
Crime & Safety
Dahlonega, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS 46

Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
ATHENS, GA
WTVC

Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center

DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
DALTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Human Remains#Violent Crime#Gbi
WGAU

Jackson Co Sheriff hails father as a hero

Police said a father crashed his truck into a car to stop a man he believed was stalking his daughter and possibly trying to kidnap her. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Jackson County, where police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Volodymyr Ionashku, followed the 17-year-old as she drove home from work for 11 miles to the subdivision she lives.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts

The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Gwinnett County Police looking for missing teenager

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Susana Morales,16, was last seen by her mother on July 26 in Norcross, GA. According to an online fundraiser set up by her sister, Jasmine Morales, she had been...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim

Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy