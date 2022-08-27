Read full article on original website
According to the FBI, two associated with marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme were convicted of fraud and conspiracyCJ CoombsGalesburg, IL
Year-round farmer’s market headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Fun in FoCo: A car show, concerts, and an art exhibit highlight this weekend’s activitiesJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats upMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Monroe woman arrested by GBI in theft by conversion case
Monroe, GA (August 30, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Ga. She is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker serves on the Walton County Board of Education. According to a press release from the...
Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder
A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
fox5atlanta.com
Middle school student found with gun on campus, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia middle school student was caught Wednesday with a gun on campus, law enforcement confirmed. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Franklin County Middle School student without incident on Wednesday. Officials did not name the suspect, who is a minor. Deputies said...
accesswdun.com
Argument between two men leads to fatal shooting in Loganville
A man was shot and killed Saturday in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle in Loganville. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, arriving officers found Daniel Covington, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Kendell Evans,...
CBS 46
Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
CBS 46
Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
WTVC
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
NE Ga police blotter: homeless man killed, suspected gang member arrested
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the weekend death of a homeless man: 47 year-old Christopher Geair was struck by a truck while trying to cross Highway 72 in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of a Jackson County man who is facing gang-related charges in Athens: Hendrex Nicely is...
Jackson Co Sheriff hails father as a hero
Police said a father crashed his truck into a car to stop a man he believed was stalking his daughter and possibly trying to kidnap her. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Jackson County, where police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Volodymyr Ionashku, followed the 17-year-old as she drove home from work for 11 miles to the subdivision she lives.
Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts
The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
Thief allegedly steals trailer, damages another at Georgia business
JEFFERSON, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a trailer and damaging another trailer is behind bars. Jefferson Police Department has charged Corry Davis, 28, of Florida with felony theft by taking, three counts of criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
Jefferson daycare loses license after teacher molested multiple children
JEFFERSON, Ga. — A Georgia daycare that 11Alive investigated after a teacher was convicted of child molestation, is now losing its license. The Office of State Administrative Hearings announced it's siding with the Department of Early Care and Learning, or DECAL, to revoke Bright Beginnings of Jefferson's license. The...
Gwinnett County Police looking for missing teenager
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Susana Morales,16, was last seen by her mother on July 26 in Norcross, GA. According to an online fundraiser set up by her sister, Jasmine Morales, she had been...
Second Athens baby overdoses on fentanyl in three months, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police say they are investigating reports of a 6-month-old who overdosed earlier this month after an accidental exposure to the powerful and potentially lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They learned of the suspected overdose while...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. man charged for allegedly receiving explicit photos from teenager
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Westminister man was charged for allegedly receiving explicit pictures from a teenager. Deputies said they began investigating last Friday after the victim told a school resource officer that they had sent sexually explicit pictures to...
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man has died after drowning while swimming in Lake Lanier with two friends, sheriff’s deputies say. Deputies say 21-year-old Adelso Enrique Barillas of Kansas City, Missouri and two of his friends were swimming in the lake at the Old Federal Campground in Flowery Branch on Sunday morning.
Arrest made after human remains were found in Lumpkin County
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 55-year-old man in connection to human remains that were found in Lumpkin County. Charles Edward Cates Jr., of Dahlonega, has been arrested and charged with the murder. The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Department...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim
Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
Comments / 3