Surprise woman arrested after 2-year-old was found outside

Officers responded to a call on Thursday in Surprise about a toddler found outside wearing only pants and no shoes in 102-degree weather.

According to court documents, officers found the toddler covered from head to toe in animal feces.

According to the report, a witness saw the toddler outside the home unattended for an hour before the defendant, 29-year-old Cheyenne Finney, came outside looking for her child.

The front door was left open, and four dogs were also walking around the streets, according to police.

Officers discovered that five dogs and two cats stayed in the home. When officers went inside Finney’s house, they reported an odor of animal waste. In addition, the house was found filled with clutter and trash, according to court documents.

Officers arrested Finney for child neglect, and the Department of Child Safety now has custody of the toddler.

According to court documents, Finney did not ask about her child during the booking process, and her adult son came forward and stated, “The house is not clean enough or fit for children.”

Court records also said that Finney is said to leave the toddler alone while she stays in the room all day until her son comes home to change and feed the child.

Finney has been charged with one count of crimes against children, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.