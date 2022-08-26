ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Aric Nesbitt spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Michigan

By Kalyn Stralow
 5 days ago
Michigan Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $6.7 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Aric Nesbitt has spent more than any other Republican.

Nesbitt is the representative for Michigan State Senate District 26 and is running to represent Michigan State Senate District 20 in 2022. Nesbitt raised $953,124 and spent $621,151 between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022. According to Michigan Secretary of State reports, Nesbitt spent the most money with the following individual payees and PACs.

Aric Nesbitt’s Top 10 Payees, (1/1/2021 – 7/20/2022)

Of the $621,151 in reported expenditures, $481,418 went to these 10 payees:

Total Expenditures Name Type

$207,525 Senate Republican Campaign Committee ENTITY

$76,179 Majority Strategies LLC ENTITY

$41,975 House Republican Campaign Committee ENTITY

$39,730 Victor Strategies LLC ENTITY

$25,000 Growing Michigan Majority Fund ENTITY

$21,100 Lana Theis Campaign ENTITY

$21,000 Kim LaSata Campaign ENTITY

$18,286 Campaign Resource Group ENTITY

$16,124 Royal Blue Design and Marketing LLC ENTITY

$14,500 Mark Huizenga Campaign ENTITY

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Michigan PACs submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Aric Nesbitt’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Annual/January 1/31/2022

2022 April (PACs) 4/25/2022

2022 July (PACs) 7/25/2022

2022 Post-Primary 9/1/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/28/2023

2022 Post-General 12/8/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

