Todd Connor spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Indiana

Indiana Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $671,709 during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Todd Connor has spent more than any other Democrat.

Connor ran to represent Indiana State Senate District 4 in 2022. Connor raised $177,328 and spent $199,644 between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, Connor spent the most money with the following individual payees and PACs.

Todd Connor’s Top 10 Payees, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $199,644 in reported expenditures, $178,871 went to these 10 payees:

Total Expenditures Name Type

$123,302 Dover Strategy Group ENTITY

$11,000 Ersilia Melchiorre ENTITY

$10,000 Garrett Wolf ENTITY

$7,405 United States Postal Service ENTITY

$6,965 Officemax ENTITY

$5,309 Sign Depot of Nwi LLC ENTITY

$5,077 Ama Design & Print ENTITY

$3,963 ActBlue Indiana ENTITY

$3,000 Monica Alexander ENTITY

$2,850 Ngp Van Inc ENTITY

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Indiana PACs submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Jan Semiannual 1/19/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly/Semiannual 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Election 10/17/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly 11/1/2022

2022 Annual Report 1/18/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.