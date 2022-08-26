ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Todd Connor spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Indiana

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 5 days ago

Indiana Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $671,709 during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Todd Connor has spent more than any other Democrat.

Connor ran to represent Indiana State Senate District 4 in 2022. Connor raised $177,328 and spent $199,644 between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, Connor spent the most money with the following individual payees and PACs.

Todd Connor’s Top 10 Payees, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $199,644 in reported expenditures, $178,871 went to these 10 payees:

Total Expenditures Name Type

$123,302 Dover Strategy Group ENTITY

$11,000 Ersilia Melchiorre ENTITY

$10,000 Garrett Wolf ENTITY

$7,405 United States Postal Service ENTITY

$6,965 Officemax ENTITY

$5,309 Sign Depot of Nwi LLC ENTITY

$5,077 Ama Design & Print ENTITY

$3,963 ActBlue Indiana ENTITY

$3,000 Monica Alexander ENTITY

$2,850 Ngp Van Inc ENTITY

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Indiana PACs submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Todd Connor’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Jan Semiannual 1/19/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly/Semiannual 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Election 10/17/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly 11/1/2022

2022 Annual Report 1/18/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Karrin Taylor Robson spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Arizona

Arizona Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $42.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Karrin Taylor Robson has spent more than any other Republican. Taylor Robson ran for Governor of Arizona in 2022. Taylor Robson raised $18.7 million and spent $18.5 million between Jan....
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
State
Indiana State
Ballotpedia News

Nathan Hochman spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in California

California Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $10.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Nathan Hochman has spent more than any other Republican. Hochman is running for Attorney General of California in 2022. Hochman raised $3.1 million and spent $2.9 million between Jan. 1,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Campaign Finance#Democratic Candidates#Election State#Dover Strategy Group#Ersilia#Officemax#Ama Design Print#Ngp Van Inc Entity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ballotpedia News

Gavin Newsom spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in California

California Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $56.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gavin Newsom has spent more than any other Democrat. Newsom is Governor of California and is running for re-election in 2022. Newsom raised $12.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Gov. Mike Parson calls the second special session in Missouri history

Governor Mike Parson (R) announced a special session on August 22, 2022 which will focus on an income tax cut and agricultural tax incentives proposal. This special session is set to begin on September 6 and the annual veto session begins on September 14. This is the second special session in Missouri State Legislature history. The first special session was held in 2018 when the legislature considered the impeachment of former governor Eric Greitens.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Whitmer, Dixon, and five others running in Michigan’s gubernatorial contest

Incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Tudor Dixon (R), and five other candidates are running in the general election on November 8, 2022, for governor of Michigan. Whitmer was first elected governor in 2018. She served as a member of the state House from 2001 to 2006 and the state Senate from 2006 to 2015. Whitmer has highlighted her experience as governor, saying she “has created jobs, led the way for business investment, moved dirt to fix the damn roads, and invested in education.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Pat Ryan and Joe Sempolinsk win New York congressional special elections

Two special general elections were held for New York’s 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts on August 23, 2022. Pat Ryan (D) won the District 19 special election with 65,943 votes and defeated Marcus Molinaro (R). The special election was called after Antonio Delgado (D) left office to serve as the lieutenant governor of New York on May 25. Delgado served from 2019 to 2022.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy