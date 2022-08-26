Bill McSwain raised more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $38.0 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Bill McSwain has raised more than any other Republican.

McSwain is running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. McSwain raised $16.5 million and spent $8.1 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 6, 2022. According to Pennsylvania Department of State reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to McSwain.

Bill McSwain’s Top 10 Donors, (1/1/2021 – 6/6/2022)

Of the $16.5 million in reported donations, $14.8 million came from these 10 donors:

Total Donations Name Type

$5,916,274 Commonwealth Leaders Fund ENTITY

$4,900,000 Commonwealth Children’s Choice Fund ENTITY

$1,997,868 Commonwealth Leaders Fund ENTITY

$1,300,000 Walter W Buckley Jr INDIVIDUAL

$146,020 Jonathan Lubert INDIVIDUAL

$145,500 William M Mcswain INDIVIDUAL

$102,500 Wendy and David E Barensfeld INDIVIDUAL

$101,000 Richard P Bentley INDIVIDUAL

$100,000 Gregory S Bentley INDIVIDUAL

$100,000 John S Middleton INDIVIDUAL

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Pennsylvania PACs submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Bill McSwain’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 Annual (C7) 1/31/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C1) 4/05/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C2) 5/9/2022

2022 Post-Primary (C3) 6/20/2022

2022 Pre-General (C4) 9/22/2022

2022 Pre-General (C5) 10/31/2022

2022 Post-General (C6) 12/12/2022

2022 Annual (C7) 2/1/2023

