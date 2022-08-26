Mallory McMorrow spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Michigan

Michigan Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $3.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Mallory McMorrow has spent more than any other Democrat.

McMorrow is the representative for Michigan State Senate District 13 and is running to represent Michigan State Senate District 8 in 2022. McMorrow raised $557,223 and spent $257,449 between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022. According to Michigan Secretary of State reports, McMorrow spent the most money with the following individual payees and PACs.

Mallory McMorrow’s Top 10 Payees, (1/1/2021 – 7/20/2022)

Of the $257,449 in reported expenditures, $214,534 went to these 10 payees:

Total Expenditures Name Type

$81,418 Resonance Campaigns ENTITY

$46,975 Michigan Senate Democratic Fund ENTITY

$21,635 Michigan Democratic State Central Committee ENTITY

$12,254 Molly Korn INDIVIDUAL

$11,957 Vantiv LLC ENTITY

$11,000 Jody Weissler Defoe INDIVIDUAL

$8,346 Ray Wert INDIVIDUAL

$7,443 Deborah Bohm-Rosenman INDIVIDUAL

$7,157 Act Blue* CONDUIT

$6,350 Adp ENTITY

*A PAC is a group that spends money on elections. Conduit PACs, such as ActBlue, are a subset of non-candidate PACs through which individuals can donate to candidate PACs.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Michigan PACs submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Mallory McMorrow’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Annual/January 1/31/2022

2022 April (PACs) 4/25/2022

2022 July (PACs) 7/25/2022

2022 Post-Primary 9/1/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/28/2023

2022 Post-General 12/8/2022

