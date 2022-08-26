ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Ron Turpin spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Indiana

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 5 days ago

Indiana Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $1.9 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Ron Turpin has spent more than any other Republican.

Turpin ran to represent Indiana State Senate District 14 in 2022. Turpin raised $489,862 and spent $300,876 between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, Turpin spent the most money with the following individual payees and PACs.

Ron Turpin’s Top 10 Payees, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $300,876 in reported expenditures, $293,284 went to these 10 payees:

Total Expenditures Name Type

$141,450 The Strategy Group for Media ENTITY

$73,885 The Lukens Company ENTITY

$24,080 Sand Strategies ENTITY

$18,300 Ragnar Research Partners ENTITY

$15,110 Gen-D ENTITY

$8,455 New Haven Print & Copy ENTITY

$4,188 Alex Downard ENTITY

$3,216 Capitol Promotions ENTITY

$2,500 Right to Life of Northeast Indiana ENTITY

$2,100 Voderman Photography ENTITY

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Indiana PACs submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Ron Turpin’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Jan Semiannual 1/19/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly/Semiannual 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Election 10/17/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly 11/1/2022

2022 Annual Report 1/18/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Karrin Taylor Robson spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Arizona

Arizona Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $42.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Karrin Taylor Robson has spent more than any other Republican. Taylor Robson ran for Governor of Arizona in 2022. Taylor Robson raised $18.7 million and spent $18.5 million between Jan....
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
State
Indiana State
Ballotpedia News

Nathan Hochman spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in California

California Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $10.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Nathan Hochman has spent more than any other Republican. Hochman is running for Attorney General of California in 2022. Hochman raised $3.1 million and spent $2.9 million between Jan. 1,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Campaign Finance#Election State#Republican#The Strategy Group#The Lukens Company Entity#Sand Strategies#Ragnar Research Partners#Gen D Entity#New Haven Print Copy#Capitol Promotions Entity
Ballotpedia News

Kelly Morrison spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Minnesota

Minnesota Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $1.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Kelly Morrison has spent more than any other Democrat. Morrison is the representative for Minnesota Senate District 33B and is running to represent Minnesota State Senate District 45 in...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Ballotpedia News

Gavin Newsom spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in California

California Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $56.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gavin Newsom has spent more than any other Democrat. Newsom is Governor of California and is running for re-election in 2022. Newsom raised $12.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Gov. Mike Parson calls the second special session in Missouri history

Governor Mike Parson (R) announced a special session on August 22, 2022 which will focus on an income tax cut and agricultural tax incentives proposal. This special session is set to begin on September 6 and the annual veto session begins on September 14. This is the second special session in Missouri State Legislature history. The first special session was held in 2018 when the legislature considered the impeachment of former governor Eric Greitens.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Martin Flynn spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $4.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Martin Flynn has spent more than any other Democrat. Flynn is the representative for Pennsylvania State Senate District 22 and is running for re-election in 2022. Flynn raised $1.1...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Whitmer, Dixon, and five others running in Michigan’s gubernatorial contest

Incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Tudor Dixon (R), and five other candidates are running in the general election on November 8, 2022, for governor of Michigan. Whitmer was first elected governor in 2018. She served as a member of the state House from 2001 to 2006 and the state Senate from 2006 to 2015. Whitmer has highlighted her experience as governor, saying she “has created jobs, led the way for business investment, moved dirt to fix the damn roads, and invested in education.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy