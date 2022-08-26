Ron Turpin spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Indiana

Indiana Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $1.9 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Ron Turpin has spent more than any other Republican.

Turpin ran to represent Indiana State Senate District 14 in 2022. Turpin raised $489,862 and spent $300,876 between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, Turpin spent the most money with the following individual payees and PACs.

Ron Turpin’s Top 10 Payees, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $300,876 in reported expenditures, $293,284 went to these 10 payees:

Total Expenditures Name Type

$141,450 The Strategy Group for Media ENTITY

$73,885 The Lukens Company ENTITY

$24,080 Sand Strategies ENTITY

$18,300 Ragnar Research Partners ENTITY

$15,110 Gen-D ENTITY

$8,455 New Haven Print & Copy ENTITY

$4,188 Alex Downard ENTITY

$3,216 Capitol Promotions ENTITY

$2,500 Right to Life of Northeast Indiana ENTITY

$2,100 Voderman Photography ENTITY

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Indiana PACs submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Ron Turpin’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Jan Semiannual 1/19/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly/Semiannual 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Election 10/17/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly 11/1/2022

2022 Annual Report 1/18/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.