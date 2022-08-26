ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Shapiro raised more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

By Kalyn Stralow
 5 days ago

Pennsylvania Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $21.5 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Josh Shapiro has raised more than any other Democrat.

Shapiro is Attorney General of Pennsylvania and is running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. Shapiro raised $20.5 million and spent $7.7 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 6, 2022. According to Pennsylvania Department of State reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Shapiro.

Josh Shapiro’s Top 10 Donors, (1/1/2021 – 6/6/2022)

Of the $20.5 million in reported donations, $6.3 million came from these 10 donors:

Total Donations Name Type

$1,000,000 Jennifer Duda INDIVIDUAL

$1,000,000 Karla T Jurvetson INDIVIDUAL

$1,000,000 William Harris INDIVIDUAL

$750,000 American Federation of State Council and Municipal Employees Afscme Federal ENTITY

$500,000 Greater Pennsylvania Regional Council of Carpenters ENTITY

$500,000 Thomas B Hagen INDIVIDUAL

$400,100 Austin Davis Campaign ENTITY

$400,000 Local 066 PAC Club ENTITY

$400,000 Pennsylvania State Education Association Pace Pace for State Elections ENTITY

$305,000 Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 19 ENTITY

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Pennsylvania PACs submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Josh Shapiro’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 Annual (C7) 1/31/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C1) 4/05/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C2) 5/9/2022

2022 Post-Primary (C3) 6/20/2022

2022 Pre-General (C4) 9/22/2022

2022 Pre-General (C5) 10/31/2022

2022 Post-General (C6) 12/12/2022

2022 Annual (C7) 2/1/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

