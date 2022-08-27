Jones, Chaney outrun Boardman in second half

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys scored three consecutive touchdowns in the first and second half Friday night to defeat Boardman, 40-14.

Chaney was led by quarterback Matt Jones who had three rushing touchdowns on the night.

The Spartans closed the gap to six points late in the third quarter before a kickoff return sparked the Cowboys’ second trio of touchdowns and put the game out of reach.

Chaney (2-0) will visit Cardinal Mooney in week three. Boardman (1-1) will host Jackson.

Early in the first quarter, the Spartans struck first with Tomas Andujar connecting with Isaiah Torres for a touchdown pass to give Boardman a 7-0 lead.

But the Cowboys would rip off three consecutive scores before the half, led by quarterback Matt Jones. Jones had two rushing touchdowns, accompanied by a Jason Amill-Austin 41-yard touchdown run to give the Cowboys a 20-7 lead at halftime.

An Andujar touchdown run near the end of the third quarter got the Spartans right back into the game, closing the gap to 20-14, but it would be short-lived.

The Cowboys would return the ensuing kickoff to the house, with DJ Waller’s score extending the lead just seconds later to 28-14.

From there, Chaney would quickly take over the game with another Jones rushing touchdown and a LeBron Donlow 50-yard interception return for a score to expand the lead to 40-14.

Boardman came into week two riding high after a come-from-behind victory over Cardinal Mooney in week one , while Chaney was fresh off of a victory over Poland to open the season.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.