ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Jones, Chaney outrun Boardman in second half

By Justin Shilot
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONY18_0hX9cFZW00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys scored three consecutive touchdowns in the first and second half Friday night to defeat Boardman, 40-14.

Chaney was led by quarterback Matt Jones who had three rushing touchdowns on the night.

Watch: Chaney’s Hewlett lays massive hit on Boardman QB

The Spartans closed the gap to six points late in the third quarter before a kickoff return sparked the Cowboys’ second trio of touchdowns and put the game out of reach.

Chaney (2-0) will visit Cardinal Mooney in week three. Boardman (1-1) will host Jackson.

Early in the first quarter, the Spartans struck first with Tomas Andujar connecting with Isaiah Torres for a touchdown pass to give Boardman a 7-0 lead.

But the Cowboys would rip off three consecutive scores before the half, led by quarterback Matt Jones. Jones had two rushing touchdowns, accompanied by a Jason Amill-Austin 41-yard touchdown run to give the Cowboys a 20-7 lead at halftime.

An Andujar touchdown run near the end of the third quarter got the Spartans right back into the game, closing the gap to 20-14, but it would be short-lived.

The Cowboys would return the ensuing kickoff to the house, with DJ Waller’s score extending the lead just seconds later to 28-14.

From there, Chaney would quickly take over the game with another Jones rushing touchdown and a LeBron Donlow 50-yard interception return for a score to expand the lead to 40-14.

Boardman came into week two riding high after a come-from-behind victory over Cardinal Mooney in week one , while Chaney was fresh off of a victory over Poland to open the season.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Poland, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
City
Jackson, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outrun#American Football#The Chaney Cowboys#Boardman Qb The#Spartans#Waller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
CBS Pittsburgh

Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WKBN

WKBN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy