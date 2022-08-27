These 15 Actors Were Down To Their Last Dollars Before They Scored Huge Hollywood Roles

Following years of struggling , the actor and comedian was left a voicemail from It's Showtime at the Apollo co-executive producer Chuck Sutton on a Thursday. Chuck made Steve an offer to do a televised performance at the Apollo that Sunday. Steve immediately felt devastated, however, since he was in Florida and didn't have enough money to travel to the Apollo in New York.

"... My heart sunk because, now how do I get to New York? I've got $35, man," Steve said on Oprah's Master Class in 2017. "I don't have enough to make it to New York. There's no way. The one time I could finally get on TV, and I can't even get to the gig. ... I don't have no money. I can't eat. I don't have a place to stay. This is horrible, man."

Steve then double-checked the voicemail, and this time he'd been left a new message with an opportunity to perform at a Florida venue that Friday night for $150. Steve did so well with this comedy set that he was next asked to appear once more at this location on Saturday for an additional $300.

"I had 475 bucks. I called Chuck Sutton, I said, 'I'll be there,' got at the Apollo Theater at 2 o'clock, and I went out there and I got a standing ovation," Steve said. "And man, I was on cloud nine. I mean, it was the greatest moment of my life up until that point. I had killed at the world-famous Apollo Theater, and that was it. I was on TV."