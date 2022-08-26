ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Utah Couple Claims a Unique World Record

Like a lot of people, when I think of a Guinness World Record, I usually think of some marvelous physical feat or an accomplished collection. You know - some ridiculous record like this guy who literally solved three Rubik's Cubes simultaneously while juggling... all under three and a half minutes.
UTAH STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Television Station Raises Minimum Wage to $18 an Hour

Unless you're a millionaire or retired, can you ever have enough money? Then again, with the current state of the economy struggling with inflation, perhaps we all need more money. The current minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25 an hour. However, one Idaho television station will raise its starting wage to $18 an hour.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever

There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoans Share Their Beloved Dog Photos on #NationalDogDay

Today we celebrate our beloved dogs as folks worldwide share their favorite photos of their best friends through social media. In Idaho, we love our dogs and would be lost without them. We see them on the Greenbelt, in parks, stores, and sometimes in our vehicles. In honor of so many folks loving their dogs, we decided to share with you some of Idaho's most famous personalities sharing their favorite moments with their pooches.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

6 Reasons Everyone Wants to Move to Idaho

Idaho's curvaceous contours, magical mountains, and bright blue alpine lakes make it a must-see for American outdoor enthusiasts. Conservationists, on the other hand, appreciate the Gem State for its phenomenal wildlife presence and biodiversity. For some, all it takes is one visit for an intrepid tourist to transform into a...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining

We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?

When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Your Guide to the Best Finger Steaks in Idaho

Alright, so I'm going to right out and say it - I love food. Just yesterday, I shared the best places to get the best places to find loaded fries with you and all that did was leave me hungry for more. With football season upon us, I couldn't think of a better gameday meal other than finger steaks.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Pop-Up Halloween Stores are the Best Part of Halloween in Boise

In 2021, Americans were expected to spend nearly $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes. Last year, the National Retail Federation surveyed over 8,000 Americans about their Halloween plans during the week of September 1-8. At that point, 69% of adults who were planning to dress up for work, party or trick-or-treating with their kids already knew what they wanted to be for Halloween. With less uncertainty about gathering for Halloween parties in 2022, we’re sure that number will be even higher this year.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

