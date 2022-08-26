Read full article on original website
Did You Know Idaho Has Beaches? Here are 7 of the Best Ones!
Sure, we don’t have oceans here in Idaho, but did you know we have some of the most amazing beaches?. And if you didn't know... there are even a bunch of awesome islands in Idaho, too. But today is National Beach Day, so of course we’ve gotta highlight the...
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Utah Couple Claims a Unique World Record
Like a lot of people, when I think of a Guinness World Record, I usually think of some marvelous physical feat or an accomplished collection. You know - some ridiculous record like this guy who literally solved three Rubik's Cubes simultaneously while juggling... all under three and a half minutes.
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
Idaho has beautiful islands… am I the only one who didn’t know this?
No, Idaho doesn’t have an ocean. But we do have a lot of lakes and rivers, and near some of these massive bodies of water, there are also absolutely breathtaking islands and groups of land. Don’t you just love Idaho? How could you not?. To my surprise, these...
Idaho Television Station Raises Minimum Wage to $18 an Hour
Unless you're a millionaire or retired, can you ever have enough money? Then again, with the current state of the economy struggling with inflation, perhaps we all need more money. The current minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25 an hour. However, one Idaho television station will raise its starting wage to $18 an hour.
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made and Served in Idaho
Are you one of those folks that when it comes to weird combinations and flavors of food, you approach them with the attitude of “I’ll try anything once?” Then this refreshing list of cold treats may be for you!. Boise has set a new record for the...
This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever
There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
Idahoans Share Their Beloved Dog Photos on #NationalDogDay
Today we celebrate our beloved dogs as folks worldwide share their favorite photos of their best friends through social media. In Idaho, we love our dogs and would be lost without them. We see them on the Greenbelt, in parks, stores, and sometimes in our vehicles. In honor of so many folks loving their dogs, we decided to share with you some of Idaho's most famous personalities sharing their favorite moments with their pooches.
Idaho Golf Course Ranks as One of the Best in the Country
Idaho is home to some of the country's best outdoor experiences, including golfing!. Personally, I would have never guessed that, but I’m not surprised — Idaho's the best. I'm not biased or anything... Stadium Talk made a list of the Best U.S. Golf Courses by State… so which...
6 Reasons Everyone Wants to Move to Idaho
Idaho's curvaceous contours, magical mountains, and bright blue alpine lakes make it a must-see for American outdoor enthusiasts. Conservationists, on the other hand, appreciate the Gem State for its phenomenal wildlife presence and biodiversity. For some, all it takes is one visit for an intrepid tourist to transform into a...
11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining
We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters
Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters. We know Idaho’s a hunting state... but did you know it was THIS much of a hunting state?. Stacker recently compiled a list of the states with the most registered hunters, and according to their list, Idaho is ranked #5!
Idaho Firefighters Ask Drone Owners To Stay Away From Fires
Every summer, residents in Boise are forced to deal with one of the most annoying things ever: air pollution from forest fires. Obviously dealing with some smokey air is far less of a problem than many might be facing due to fires, but either way, it isn't nice. States like...
Your Guide to the Best Finger Steaks in Idaho
Alright, so I'm going to right out and say it - I love food. Just yesterday, I shared the best places to get the best places to find loaded fries with you and all that did was leave me hungry for more. With football season upon us, I couldn't think of a better gameday meal other than finger steaks.
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
7 Social Media Pages And Groups About Idaho Guaranteed To Give You A Laugh
Social media pages can be really distracting and hurtful. But we aren't going to focus on that right now. We are going to focus on the social media pages and groups you need to join or follow in order to get the best laughs. If there are any that we missed, make sure you let us know. We can always use a good laugh.
Why Pop-Up Halloween Stores are the Best Part of Halloween in Boise
In 2021, Americans were expected to spend nearly $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes. Last year, the National Retail Federation surveyed over 8,000 Americans about their Halloween plans during the week of September 1-8. At that point, 69% of adults who were planning to dress up for work, party or trick-or-treating with their kids already knew what they wanted to be for Halloween. With less uncertainty about gathering for Halloween parties in 2022, we’re sure that number will be even higher this year.
Things People from Out of Town May Never Understand About Idaho
There are things about Idaho that are hard to explain. Things that someone who isn't from Idaho, or at least is new to the area will have a hard time understanding. Check out these things that Idahoans have to explain to out of towners. 15 Things Idahoans Have to Explain...
