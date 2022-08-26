ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy City, TN

Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. August 25, 2022. Editorial: DeSantis and Cabinet badly botched FDLE appointment. It’s one of the most important hiring decisions a Florida governor can make, and it happened this week. But nobody noticed (until now), and maybe that was the point. In what seemed like the...
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

Lancaster Online/LNP. August 28, 2022. Editorial: Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s character is revealed by the company he keeps. As the adage goes, you can learn a lot about a person from the company he keeps. Using that measure, this is some of what we’ve learned about Mastriano. —...
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Dothan Eagle. August 27, 2022. Many of Alabama’s public school students are leaving the classroom after 12 years of schooling unprepared to successfully compete with peers, whether they’re aiming for post-secondary education or the workforce. If standardized test scores are the measure of success, Alabama’s effort is a dismal failure.
Titusville Herald

Moore leads Cox in fundraising in Maryland governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore holds a big fundraising edge over Republican Dan Cox so far in Maryland's governor's race — with more than 10 times the cash on hand when money raised by their running mates is added to the amounts they have raised, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 28, 2022. Editorial: Consistency key for kids, and diversion programs. Counties lack uniform standards for diverting kids from the juvenile justice system. A recent Star Tribune investigation tells the story of two then-16-year-old cousins — Arriell and Debra — who stole a car in April 2021....
Titusville Herald

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
Titusville Herald

Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes' owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
