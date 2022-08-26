Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Related
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel. August 25, 2022. Editorial: DeSantis and Cabinet badly botched FDLE appointment. It’s one of the most important hiring decisions a Florida governor can make, and it happened this week. But nobody noticed (until now), and maybe that was the point. In what seemed like the...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Lancaster Online/LNP. August 28, 2022. Editorial: Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s character is revealed by the company he keeps. As the adage goes, you can learn a lot about a person from the company he keeps. Using that measure, this is some of what we’ve learned about Mastriano. —...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. August 27, 2022. Many of Alabama’s public school students are leaving the classroom after 12 years of schooling unprepared to successfully compete with peers, whether they’re aiming for post-secondary education or the workforce. If standardized test scores are the measure of success, Alabama’s effort is a dismal failure.
Titusville Herald
Moore leads Cox in fundraising in Maryland governor's race
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore holds a big fundraising edge over Republican Dan Cox so far in Maryland's governor's race — with more than 10 times the cash on hand when money raised by their running mates is added to the amounts they have raised, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 28, 2022. Editorial: Consistency key for kids, and diversion programs. Counties lack uniform standards for diverting kids from the juvenile justice system. A recent Star Tribune investigation tells the story of two then-16-year-old cousins — Arriell and Debra — who stole a car in April 2021....
Titusville Herald
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
Titusville Herald
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes' owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
Comments / 0